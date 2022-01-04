DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 5

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Jan. 6

• Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6

• Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11

• Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12

• Observance of MLK Holiday, closed Jan. 17

• City Council, 6 p.m. Jan. 18

• Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19

• Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Jan. 24

• Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Jan. 25

• Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27

Harvest of Hope

The Destin Library will be collecting donations for the Harvest House food pantry now through Jan. 7. Bring non-perishable food items or personal hygiene products to the library to fill our donation box, then write your name on an ornament to decorate our special Harvest of Hope Christmas tree. Call 837-8572.

Classical Connections Concerts

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan. 8 defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will hold a stitch-in from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 9, and the program meeting is Jan. 23 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The meetings are held in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

ECTC Storyteller Series

The Fall of April (Stalin and Churchill), written and performed by Bruce Collier, about World War II’s “Big Three,” Josef Stalin, Winston Churchill, and Franklin Roosevelt, begins the series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Purchase tickets online at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 850-684-0323.

• Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Give ‘em Helll Harry! performed by Alan Tuttle. A faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency from his childhood to his momentous two terms as President.

• March 1, 7:30 p.m. — Katharine Hepburn by Shirley Simpson. An unforgettable one-time event, Simpson embodies wit, charm, and fierce grit as Katherine Hepburn.

• April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard Hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks.

Heritage Museum Banquet: A Night to Remember

The Heritage Museum Banquet: A Night to Remember will be held Jan. 15 at Rocky Bayou Country Club. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed with music on the hammered dulcimer by Ellen Sheppard and then the mini-musical "Valparaiso." Alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Tickets are $80/each. Preferred Seating Sponsor Tables available. Platinum $600, Gold $500.To register, call the Heritage Museum at 850-678-2615.

Destin UMC Support Groups

Destin United Methodist Church is offering two weekly support groups beginning Jan. 20. GriefShare starts at 1 p.m. and DivorceCare starts at 6 p.m. Each session lasts 90 minutes. Child care will be available. All meetings are held at Destin Life Center, 200 Beach Dr. For more information contact Jill Hartman at jillhartman.LH@gmail.com or call the church at 850-837-2021.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at Harry T’s, Margaritaville, and Rhumcay Island Grille with a live concert on the Main Stage starting Jan. 9 thru Feb. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue shows Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, and March 3-6 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Best of the West

High school bands across Northwest Florida battle to be the Best of the West at the Second Annual Best of the West Jazz Band Competition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at HarborWalk Village. Performances take place on the Main Stage.

Rock N' Roll Dream Concert

The Mulligans will have a benefit concert for the United Way of the Emerald Coast at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Auditorium, 107 Highway 98, Miracle Strip Parkway.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Let the Mulligans take you back to the greatest legends and songs in Rock ‘N Roll history as they perform the greatest hits of groups and individuals such as The Beatles, Elvis, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Neal Diamond, Billy Joel and more. Tickets are $40. Call Call 850-651-5604, 850-585-1112 or 850-585-4988

Baytowne On Ice

Get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice through Feb. 6. Hours vary daily.

ECTC

Upcoming productions include Comedy on the Boulevard hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. Evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30, 2022, as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

• Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

• Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

• Senior Programs

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at First United Methodist Church of Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information check the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us.html.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.