Friends of the Destin Library resume Independent Film Series

DESTIN — The Friends Guild of the Destin Library has announced the resumption of their monthly Independent Films Series beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Destin Library’s Calhoun room with the documentary movie Sand in My Soul. Films are unrated and directed toward mature audiences. Facial masks are encouraged.Sanitizers and masks will be available at the door.

This is a historical documentary of the Emerald Coast (Fort Walton Beach, Eglin, Okaloosa Island, Destin and beyond), as told by locals of this iconic stretch along the Gulf of Mexicoin the Florida Panhandle. Written, directed, hosted, narrated,and edited by Shane Reynolds, an Emerald Coast native.