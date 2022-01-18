DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 19

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19

• Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Jan. 24

• Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Jan. 25

• Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27

• City of Destin Visioning Session, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27

Wednesday Winter Movies

Come enjoy a free movie and complementary popcorn at the Destin Library at 1:30 p.m. Jan 19 with Victoria & Abdul (2017): Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Tim Pigott-Smith. Film fans are welcome to bring their own movie-friendly snacks and beverages with tight lids. Seats fill up fast, so arrive early.

• Jan. 26 – Percy Vs Goliath (2020): Christopher Walken, Roberta Maxwell, Christina Ricci

Game On at the Destin Library

Get ready for Game Night at the Destin Library Jan. 20 from 4- 6:30 p.m. Use the library’s Switch or bring your own and compete against others on the big screen. You can also try out the library’s Oculus and immerse yourself in a VR game. If analog is more your speed, there will be board games like Happy Little Dinosaurs and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. Card games and puzzles, too. Free popcorn will be provided to all participants. Game play is reserved for those 12 and older and there is no registration required to attend. Call 837-8572 or email sdennis@cityofdestin.com with questions.

Destin UMC Support Groups

Destin United Methodist Church is offering two weekly support groups beginning Jan. 20. GriefShare starts at 1 p.m. and DivorceCare starts at 6 p.m. Each session lasts 90 minutes. Child care will be available. All meetings are held at Destin Life Center, 200 Beach Dr. For more information contact Jill Hartman at jillhartman.LH@gmail.com or call the church at 850-837-2021.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue shows Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, and March 3-6 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Best of the West Postponed

High school bands across Northwest Florida battle to be the Best of the West at the Second Annual Best of the West Jazz Band Competition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at HarborWalk Village. Performances take place on the Main Stage.

Panhandle Travel Show

From 1-4 p.m. Jan. 22 the Panhangle Travel Show will be held at Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Blvd. in Mary Esther. A free 70’s/80’s dance will be held afterwards awarding the door prizes from the vendors. There will be travel suppliers with information on cruises, package tours, train trips, land tours and more.

Kids Free Weekend

Kids age 12 and under receive free admission Jan. 22 and 23 at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island. The limit is two free kids per adult, and not to be combined with any other discount or coupon. Adult admission pricing can be found at https://www.gulfarium.com/general_admission

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Rock N' Roll Dream Concert

The Mulligans will have a benefit concert for the United Way of the Emerald Coast at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Auditorium, 107 Highway 98, Miracle Strip Parkway.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Let the Mulligans take you back to the greatest legends and songs in Rock ‘N Roll history as they perform the greatest hits of groups and individuals such as The Beatles, Elvis, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Neal Diamond, Billy Joel and more. Tickets are $40. Call Call 850-651-5604, 850-585-1112 or 850-585-4988

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will hold a program meeting Jan. 23 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Neyers Vineyard Wine Dinner

Join Havana Beach Bar & Grill for a special one-night event featuring Neyers Vineyard at 6 p.m. Jan 27 in the Hemingway Room. Guest sommelier Julie Pepi will guide guests through a five-course dinner complemented with wine pairings from Neyers Vineyards, St. Helena, Calif. Cost is $175++ per person. Reservations are required at 850-588-2882.

Fish Fry

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2022 It’s Fish Fry Friday” in a different location. They will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach on Jan. 28 and Feb. 11, 25.

Artisan Market

A number of talented artists, top-notch local growers, and bakers are featured at Destin Commons Artisan Market in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the last Sunday of every month.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at Harry T’s, Margaritaville, and Rhumcay Island Grille with a live concert on the Main Stage through Feb. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

Baytowne On Ice

Get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice through Feb. 6. Hours vary daily.

Sip N’ Stroll

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and light snacks from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at 13370 US Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, sculptors, and illustrators.

Palate & Palette Dinner

Tickets are on sale for the Shelter House Sixth Annual Palate & Palette Dinner to be held Feb. 5 at Legendary Marine's showroom in Destin. Attendees will experience a five-course seated dinner featuring the area's most respected chefs. Each chef will create a dish for their course, and Elite Worldwide Imports will hand-select fine wines to pair with each dish. Additionally, a local distillery, Timber Creek, will offer craft cocktails throughout the night and Destin Brewery will provide craft beers.

ECTC Storyteller Series

Give ‘em Helll Harry! performed by Alan Tuttle will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. A faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency from his childhood to his momentous two terms as president. Purchase tickets online at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 850-684-0323.

• March 1, 7:30 p.m. — Katharine Hepburn by Shirley Simpson. An unforgettable one-time event, Simpson embodies wit, charm, and fierce grit as Katherine Hepburn.

• April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard Hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks.

Riedel Wine Glass Tasting

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation kicks off the new year with Riedel Wine Glass Tasting Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Henderson Beach Resort and Spa. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/riedel/2022 and include a Riedel glass tasting set for guests to utilize during the seminar and take home for further enjoyment.

Love and Football

Dog-Harmony’s “Love and Football” takes place from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 12 at Grand Boulevard. To kick off Super Bowl LVI weekend, dress up your dog in a favorite football team’s uniform. For a $10 entry fee, you’ll be the “receiver” of a photograph and have a chance to score prizes in two weight categories for Best Dressed, Most Creative and Most Enthusiastic. Plus, Dog-Harmony Ale from Destin Brewery will be available and JC’s Gourmet will be serving Somethin' Snappy smoked snapper dip, Poppin' Pimento cheese and Jommin’ Jalapeños candied jalapeño garnish. Proceeds benefit Dog-Harmony.

2022 Home Show

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties' 43rd Annual Home Show takes place Feb. 12 and 13 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. If you are interested in being an exhibitor for the 2022 Home Show, call the BIA office at 850-863-5107.

Brunch Fest

Brunch bites, Bloody Mary's, and bubbles galore will fill the Destin harbor for the first Brunch Fest from 12-3 p.m. Feb. 12. Be welcomed by a mimosa in hand as you make your way through the Village to taste and try all of the brunch foods.

Blue Dog + Bourbon at Bijoux

Step in to the magical and colorful world of George Rodrigue's "Loup-garou" or Blue Dog featuring orignal artwork from Wendy Rodrigue Magnus's private collection at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Bijoux Restaurant, 9375 US Highway 98 W. Ste 22 in Miramar Beach. Enjoy a palette of bourbon tastings and a multi-course meal featuring the culinary masterpieces of Chef Jack McGuckin to benefit Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation. Tickets are $175/MKAF members and $195/not yet members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1. Laissez le bontemps roulez!

Fish Fry

American Legion Post 296 on Main Street in Destin will have a fish fry from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 19. Cajun Ray and his crew will be cooking and entertainment will be by Dan Woods. Requesting a $10 minimum donation that will go to Chester Sims nursing home in Panama City Beach.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Third Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival, a food competition benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, will be held from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Destin Boardwalk, behind Brotula’s. The fun afternoon will feature "tasting stations,” live entertainment, and cold beverages. Purchase tickets at https://www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Sandestin Gumbo Festival

This winter festival favorite is back for the 33rd Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner. Celebrity judges will name the "Area's Best." Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music and children's activities. The Bloody Mary component is back again this year, featuring the Best Bloody Mary's at The Beach. Tickets available at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/gumbo/2022festival/.

Seaside School Half Marathon + 5K: Taste of the Race

The Seaside School Half Marathon + 5K will be back in-person for the 20th anniversary running on Sunday, Feb. 20, in Seaside. The three-day charity race weekend kicks off with the coastal cuisine event Taste of the Race on Friday night, then proceeds to a fun-for-all-ages Race Expo on Saturday, and culminates on Sunday morning with the running of the half marathon + 5K along the iconic Highway 30A starting and finishing in Seaside. Registration cost for the 5K is $95 and the half marathon is $125. For information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Seaside/SeasideSchoolHalfMarathonand5K.

Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon

Caring & Sharing of South Walton hosts its Annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon Feb. 20 from 12:30-3 p.m. at Vue on 30a. Guests will enjoy a fashion show, lunch, silent auction, photobooth and DJ. Doors open at noon with music, mingling and boutique shopping. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store, 112 Lynn Drive in Santa Rosa Beach.

Bubbly Baytowne

An evening full of free champagne and shopping will be held during The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Bubbly Baytowne. Sip and Shop through the village streets at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Mardi Gras Celebration:

Celebrate Mardi Gras with HarborWalk Village Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2-5:30 p.m. with live music by Fais Do-Do at 2 p.m., followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers when the parade rolls through the Village at 4 p.m.

Pawdi Gras

Enter your pup in a festive Pawdi Gras Pet Costume Contest at HarborWalk Village from 3:30-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Registration begins at 3 p.m.

Mac & Cheese Festival

Presented by Cox Media, the Fourth Annual Mac & Cheese Festival is a family-friendly event that will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food from 12-3 p.m. March 6 at Destin Commons. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. Tickets are $45 for VIC (Very Important Cheese tickets); $25 for adults; and $15 for kids (5-16 years old). V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets include one beverage ticket and a T-shirt. Purchase at eventbrite.com.

Classical Connections Concerts

The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

ECTC

Upcoming productions include Comedy on the Boulevard hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. Evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30, 2022, as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Chair Yoga: Classes performing traditional yoga poses from a chair for lower impact will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. The cost is $5/class.

Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays beginning Jan. 20 with beginner lessons from 12:30-1:15 p.m. Open dance is 1:15 to 1:45 p.m, and intermediate lessons are from 1:45 - 2:30 p.m. The class is $6 per session.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring gym shoes. Call for time slot.

Shape and Sculpt: Classes are Wednesday’s from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. This light-weight workout is set to fun music with a focus on strengthening muscles, balance, and core. The cost is $4 per class and open to all ages and fitness levels.

Cardio, Shape and Stretch: Classes are Mondays from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. This class features hi-low aerobics, strength and balance using body weight, core, and final stretch. The cost is $4 per class and open to all ages and fitness levels.

Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Zumba Gold: Classes are every Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. This is a low impact class using Latin music for fitness/dance. Fee is $6 per session.

Senior Programs

Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at First United Methodist Church of Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information check the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us.html.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.