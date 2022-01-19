Walton Area Chamber of Commerce to host 2022 Annual Gala

Special to Gannett

WALTON COUNTY — The Walton Area Chamber of Commerce has

announced their 2022 Annual Gala and Awards Celebration will be held Friday, Feb. 11, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The black-tie optional “Fire and Ice” Gala, presented by Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception where guests will have the opportunity to socialize with other attendees including elected officials, dignitaries, business owners, Chamber members, and guests. The main dinner event will begin promptly at 6:15 p.m.

The Walton Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, Megan Harrison, will be the night’s Master of Ceremonies as the community is invited to celebrate the successes of 2021, while looking toward the future and how the Walton County area will move forward and continue to prosper.

The night’s festivities will include naming the Chamber’s 2022 Board of Directors, installing the Young Professionals of Walton County’s 2022 Board of Directors, and several awards nominated by the community. The distinguished awards that will be handed out are Young Professional of the Year, Small Business of the Year - North Walton, Small Business of the Year -

South Walton, Large Business of the Year, and finally, the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year. Award nominations are being accepted online until Jan. 21 at https://bit.ly/Gala2022Awards.

Cost to attend is $75 for individual Chamber members and $95 for non-members. Cost includes a welcome reception beverage, dinner, and live entertainment. For information on how to reserve a table, become a sponsor or purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/WACCGala2022 or contact Gabrielle Kilgore at gabrielle@waltonareachamber.com or call 850-892-3191.