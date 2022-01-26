Mattie Kelly Arts Center Galleries at NWFSC announce new exhibition

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — Mattie Kelly Arts Center Galleries at Northwest Florida State College (NWFSC) is honored to present PINPOINT, a solo exhibition of drawings by Joshua D. Wilichowski, through March 19.

Why would an artist spend hundreds of hours laboriously drawing a utilitarian object like a stairwell or a trashcan? The levity, skill, time and thoughtfulness of Wilichowski's art practice reflect his thinking about the role functional objects play in life; how they become placeholders for moments in existence.

In addition to the artist's highly skilled pen drawings, this exhibit includes CAD (Computer-Aided Design)-inspired renderings for NWFSC's architecture students. NWFSC has an architecture transfer program with Florida A&M University.

Wilichowski holds both a Master of Fine Arts and a Master of Arts, has exhibited nationally and internationally, and teaches at the University of Wisconsin Stout.