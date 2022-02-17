Friends of the Destin Library continues independent film series with 'The First Grader'

The Destin Log

DESTIN —The Friends Guild of the Destin Library is pleased to resume its monthly Independent Films Series. Viewings are free and open to the public.

The guild's independent film series provides area residents with the opportunity to view films that are in limited release or unlikely to be offered in local theaters. Films are unrated and directed toward mature audiences.

The next presentation is the documentary movie, "The First Grader," which is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in the Calhoun Room at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave, Destin.

Seating will be limited to 40 with social distancing. Facial masks are encouraged for those attending. Sanitizers and masks will be available at the door.

More about the movie

The PG-13 biography, drama and romance, directed by Justin Chadwick, is set in a mountain village in Kenya. The film tells the remarkable true and uplifting story of a proud old Mau Mau veteran who is determined to seize his last chance to learn to read and write - and so ends up joining a class alongside six year-olds.

Together he and his young teacher face fierce resistance, but ultimately they win through — and also find a new way of overcoming the burdens of the colonial past.

Programming guide

A complete listing of sponsored independent films and programming is available in the guild's most recent newsletter. To receive a copy, send a request to DestinLibraryFriends@gmail.com.