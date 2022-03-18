Friends Guild to host next movie, 'Millions' at Destin Library

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will show the next movie in its monthly Independent Films Series.

Scheduled film showings are a part of the guild's independent film series, which provides residents an opportunity to view films that are in limited release or unlikely to be offered in local theaters.

A showing of the documentary movie "Millions" will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Destin Library’s Calhoun room at 150 Sibert Ave.

This is the movie's synopsis:

The UK is about to switch its currency from pounds to euros, giving a gang a chance to rob the poorly-secured train loaded with money on its way to incineration. But during the robbery, one of the big bags falls literally from the sky onto Damian's playhouse. Damian, a 7-year-old given to talking to saints, then starts seeing what the world and the people around him are made of. Ethics, being human and the soul all come to the forefront in this film.

These programs are free and open to the public. Films are unrated and directed toward mature audiences. Seating will be limited to 40 with social distancing. Facial masks are encouraged. Sanitizers and masks will be available at the door.

A complete listing of Friends Guild's sponsored independent films and programming is available in their most recent newsletter. To receive a copy, email DestinLibraryFriends@gmail.com.