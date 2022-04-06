DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - April 6

The Destin Log

Alvarado Road Show concert

Brothers Cleve and A.J. Clark will give a concert 5 p.m. April 6 at LuLu's Destin at 4607 Legendary Marina Drive. They create and perform rootsy American music about life, love and relationships. They have performed at the Grand Ole Opry, and some of their works have been showcased on the recent release by Joey + Rory, “His & Hers” on Sugar Hill Records; Ty Herndon’s forthcoming country project; the legendary songwriter Mentor Williams’ “Just Another Songwriter” project, which was also produced by the brothers and features Williams’ rock classic “Drift Away."

Sandestin Wine Festival

Some tickets are still available for the 35th Annual Sandestin Wine Festival, which kicks off April 7 and continues through April 10. Most events will take place at the Village of Baytowne Wharf at 9100 Baytowne Ave. in Miramar Beach.

Over 500 wines will be available, and gourmet food will be paired with some selections. Local and regional are also part of the festival.

Visit https://www.baytownewharf.com/ for more information and tickets.

Game Night

Another Game Night at the Destin Library is 5-7 p.m. April 8 at library, 150 Sibert Ave., Destin. Use the library’s Switch or bring your own to compete against others while your gameplay is projected on the big screen.

Electronic games and analog games are featured for ages 12 and up.

You can also try out the library’s Oculus system and immerse yourself in a VR game. If analog is more your speed, there will be board games, card games, and puzzles.

Free popcorn will be provided to all participants. Any children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and games will be targeted towards ages 12 and up. Registration is recommended.

Contact Skylar Dennis at the library at 850-837-8572 or sdennis@cityofdestin.com for more information.

Best of the West

HarborWalk Village has announced a new date for the previously postponed Best of the West Jazz Competition. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CALM fundraiser

The Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms (CALM) fifth annual fundraiser, Rise Up for Change, is at 5 p.m. April 9 at VenYou201 at 201 Redwood Ave. in Niceville. The event will raise funds for the CALM Village, which will help the 501c3 nonprofit's future residents achieve self-sufficiency and independent living.

The cost is $75 per person, prepaid. Tickets include food from five restaurants, beverages of the attendee's choice, music and silent and live auctions. Purchase at www.nicevillecalm.com via Venmo and PayPal. Cash and checks are also accepted. For details, contact wandanv@cox.net.

Embroidery guild meeting

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America celebrates various forms of hand embroidery. Visitors are welcome.

The April stitch-in is 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, and the April program meeting is 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The meetings are held in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd, Niceville.

Call 850-496-3466 with any questions.

Grant writing workshop

Impact100 of Northwest Florida Inc.'s annual Grant Writing Workshop is 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at Crosspoint Niceville at 214 Partin Drive S. It is free and open to all nonprofit organizations serving Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Impact100 NWF is seeking grant applications that focus on projects in the following areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Environment, Recreation and Preservation; Family; and Health & Wellness.

The workshop is designed to help provide information to nonprofit groups about the grant process, effective grant writing, understanding of documentation required and transformative high-impact project development to create dynamic grant applications.

There will be sessions on 2022 Grant Application Submittal; Letters of Intent; Finance; and Construction, Reconstruction and Renovations.

Advance registration is required. Two people per nonprofit organization may attend.

To register by the April 12 deadline or find out more about Impact100 NWF, visit the organization's website at impactnwf.org.

ECTC

Upcoming productions include Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing, April 12/14, 7:30 p.m.

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. The evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Easter Treat Trail at Destin Library

You don’t have to be Peter Cottontail to hop on down the Easter Treat Trail at the Destin Library.

Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to follow the bunny trail, where library staff will be handing out crafts, snacks, and treats at 10:30 a.m. April 13 at the library, 150 Sibert Ave., Destin. There is no cost to attend this event. However, registration is requested to make sure that there are enough goodies for every bunny.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Destin’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. For ages 12 and under, the event also includes a special egg hunting zone for crawlers and toddlers. For more information, call the City of Destin Recreation Department at 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

Easter Bunny coming to LuLu's

Looking for an "egg-citing" happening on Easter Sunday? Bring the family and hop on over to LuLu’s to see the tropically clad Easter bunny. The Easter bunny will visit with boys and girls and give them an Easter egg with a toy inside.

He will be on hand for free photo ops with the kids from 1-3 p.m. April 17 at Lulu's at 4607 Legendary Marina Drive at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina in Destin. For more information, visit: www.lulubuffett.com/destin/.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

MKAF Spring Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) kicks off the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series April 21 with the show-stopping Michael Jackson LIVE, direct from Las Vegas featuring Santana Jackson, one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world. Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

• April 28: Naturally 7

• May 5: Shania Twin (Shania Twain Tribute)

• May 12: Yacht Rock Revue

• May 19: Six Piece Suits

• May 26: Taylor Dayne

• June 2: Alter Eagles

•June 9: Sister Hazel

• June 16: Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing the music of Led Zeppelin

• June 23: Boogie Wonder Band

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30 as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Saturday in the Park

The Heritage Museum 46th Annual Saturday in the Park.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso. Admission is free.

Shop at local food and craft vendor spots, as well as at the museum's bake sale. Live music will take place outside, as well as a car show and much more.

The event's 5K Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. and end at 9 a.m. to clear the roads for any event traffic. To sign up for the 5K or be a vendor, call the museum at 850-678-2615 to register and pay.

Niceville Senior Center Foundation prom

The Niceville Senior Center Foundation will host the second annual Senior Prom for Senior Center members (aged 55 and better). They and their guests will enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, music and dancing, commemorative photos and the crowning of Prom King and Queen.

“An Evening Under the Stars” is 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Senior Center at 201 Campbell Drive.

Tickets cost $10 for members and $15 for guests. They can be purchased at the Senior Center reception desk until May 6. Contact Julie Mooney, Senior Center manager, at 850-279-6436, ext. 1601 for details.