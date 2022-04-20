DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - April 22

Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

'Hail our Heroes'

Meet reenactors from around the U.S. and learn about World War II history, examine vehicles and equipment, enjoy a free Victory Dance with a live big band, watch as American GIs "liberate" an occupied French château and attend periodic "briefings" about historic WWII events, battles and figures at this Crestview event April 22-24.

"Hail Our Heroes” is from noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at Twin Hills Park at 100 Hathaway St. N. in Crestview. The Victory Dance is from 7-9 p.m. Saturday and the nondenominational field church service is from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Fashion show

The Planet Spring & Summer Trunk Show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 23 at Today's Boutique at 4106 Legendary Drive in Destin, Find out why the company has been voted "Best Boutique" on the Emerald Coast for the past 16 years.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Impasto painting class

J.Leon Gallery and Studio will host a class on Western Lake Painting with Estelle Grengs 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 23 at the gallery, 13370 US Highway 98, Miramar Beach. Learn the art of Impasto with Acrylic paints- as you paint the beautiful scenery of Western Lake! Artist Estelle Grengs will guide you from start to finish through a full landscape painting of the popular location. No experience is needed; beginners are welcome. Cost is $150 per person. Visit http://jleongallery.com to register.

Firetruck pull

A firetruck pull to benefit Twin Cities Pavilion assisted living begins at noon April 23 with team check-in at 3rd Planet Brewing at 1400 E John Sims Parkway in Niceville.

Any community group or business can compete in either of the two divisions, with the open division being for more serious competitors. A team consists of 10 people who pull the firetruck 15 feet one time. The best time wins! Multiple community organizations are teaming up to complete fundraising for a major project at TCP. There will be two food trucks, raffles and music.

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30 as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Saturday in the Park

The Heritage Museum 46th Annual Saturday in the Park.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso. Admission is free.

Shop at local food and craft vendor spots, as well as at the museum's bake sale. Live music will take place outside, as well as a car show and much more.

The event's 5K Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. and end at 9 a.m. to clear the roads for any event traffic. To sign up for the 5K or be a vendor, call the museum at 850-678-2615 to register and pay.

MKAF Spring Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series continues. Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

• May 5: Shania Twin (Shania Twain Tribute)

• May 12: Yacht Rock Revue

• May 19: Six Piece Suits

• May 26: Taylor Dayne

• June 2: Alter Eagles

•June 9: Sister Hazel

• June 16: Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing the music of Led Zeppelin

• June 23: Boogie Wonder Band

Scurto book signing, ArtQuest Festival

Destin author and illustrator Andi Scurto, author of “The Accidental Adventure of Mattie the Giraffe,” will hold a meet-the-artist event and book signing at ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival on May 7-8 in Miramar Beach.

“I’ll be displaying all original illustrations from the book, have small souvenirs like Mattie mugs and cards, small works of art with Mattie that I call ‘Mattie calfies’ and I’ll be painting a giant Mattie piece where her spots start to drip off,” said Scurto.

The 34th annual ArtQuest is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Saturday, May 7, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Grand Boulevard Town Center, Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach, Florida. Admission is a $5 donation.

Niceville Senior Center Foundation prom

The Niceville Senior Center Foundation will host the second annual Senior Prom for Senior Center members (aged 55 and better). They and their guests will enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, music and dancing, commemorative photos and the crowning of Prom King and Queen.

“An Evening Under the Stars” is 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Senior Center at 201 Campbell Drive.

Tickets cost $10 for members and $15 for guests. They can be purchased at the Senior Center reception desk until May 6. Contact Julie Mooney, Senior Center manager, at 850-279-6436, ext. 1601 for details.

ECTC

Emerald Coast Community Theatre's Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase is May 21, 2:30 p.m. — featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. The evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.