Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation's 6th Annual Harvest Wine & Food Festival set

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

MIRAMAR BEACH — Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) is pleased to announce the return of Harvest Wine & Food Festival to South Walton on the new dates of Oct. 13-16.

Tickets to this sell-out event will go on sale Monday, July 11, at HarvestWineandFood.com.

Proceeds from the festival benefit DCWAF’s mission of helping children in need in Northwest Florida. DCWAF supports 15 children’s charities that tackle homelessness, food insecurity, medical care and more.

The 2022 festival weekend will open with two nights of wine and spirits dinners hosted in private homes and restaurants throughout South Walton.

A silent auction boasting rare wines, luxury trips and staycations will be available virtually at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, through noon Sunday, Oct. 16.

The festival’s signature event, the Grand Tasting, is Saturday, Oct. 15, at WaterColor’s Cerulean Park. Guests will once again be welcomed to WaterColor for an afternoon of epicurean excellence featuring tasting stations from world-class wineries as well as culinary stations manned by celebrity chefs from some of the best restaurants along the Gulf Coast and throughout the Southeast.

The weekend concludes with the popular Better Together Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 16. More details on celebrity guests and festival events will be released this summer.

About DCWAF

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation’s (DCWAF) mission is to connect wine enthusiasts to raise money to benefit children in need in Northwest Florida. Founded in 2005, DCWAF is ranked No. 5 on Wine Spectator Magazine’s “Top Charity Wine Auctions in the U.S.”

DCWAF has donated more than $25 million over the years to 15 Northwest Florida children’s charities by hosting world class wine and culinary events. These funds have helped improve the lives of over 100,000 youths, including those afflicted by health issues and abuse.

Learn more at DCWAF.org or facebook.com/DCWAF.