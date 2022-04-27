Page Pirates Storytime sets sail at the Destin Library

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Come join the Page Pirates as they set sail on a reading adventure.

Children’s Librarian, Laura Harris, will present advanced picture books, folk tales, and poetry for children ages 4-7 during this fun story hour.

The presentation will be given twice, 4-5 p.m. May 3 and May 17 at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

This event is free and open to the public, no registration required.

If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.