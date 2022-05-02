DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - May 4

The Destin Log

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Eat, drink, and be social this Cinco De Mayo at North Beach Social. Hours are 6-9 p.m. May 5 at the restaurant, 24200 US Highway 331, Santa Rosa Beach. Guests will enjoy music from DJ 30A, a photo booth, and a costume contest with a $100 gift card prize. There will be food and drink specials all day as well. Stop by the North Beach of South Walton for the festivities.

MKAF Spring Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series continues. Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

• May 5: Shania Twin (Shania Twain Tribute)

• May 12: Yacht Rock Revue

• May 19: Six Piece Suits

• May 26: Taylor Dayne

• June 2: Alter Eagles

•June 9: Sister Hazel

• June 16: Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing the music of Led Zeppelin

• June 23: Boogie Wonder Band

Cinco de Mayo party

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style at Pepito's Mexican Restaurant, 1313 Lewis Turner Blvd., Fort Walton Beach. The party starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. "Grab your sombrero and join us for fajitas, margaritas, tacos and more!" Drink specials and more will be available for purchase at the Tex-Mex restaurant.

Burning up the Beaches Car Show

The Burning up the Beaches Car Show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at Destin Commons, with net proceeds going to ARC of the Emerald Coast. A deejay and live music, as well an 11 a.m. Valve Cover Race will be part of the fun. For a full schedule of the three-day event starting May 5, visit https://burningupthebeaches.com/event-information/.

Scurto book signing, ArtQuest Festival

Destin author and illustrator Andi Scurto, author of “The Accidental Adventure of Mattie the Giraffe,” will hold a meet-the-artist event and book signing at ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival on May 7-8 in Miramar Beach.

“I’ll be displaying all original illustrations from the book, have small souvenirs like Mattie mugs and cards, small works of art with Mattie that I call ‘Mattie calfies’ and I’ll be painting a giant Mattie piece where her spots start to drip off,” said Scurto.

The 34th annual ArtQuest is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Saturday, May 7, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Grand Boulevard Town Center, Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach, Florida. Admission is a $5 donation.

Niceville Senior Center Foundation prom

The Niceville Senior Center Foundation will host the second annual Senior Prom for Senior Center members (aged 55 and better). They and their guests will enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, music and dancing, commemorative photos and the crowning of Prom King and Queen.

“An Evening Under the Stars” is 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Senior Center at 201 Campbell Drive.

Tickets cost $10 for members and $15 for guests. They can be purchased at the Senior Center reception desk until May 6. Contact Julie Mooney, Senior Center manager, at 850-279-6436, ext. 1601 for details.

Parrothead music festival

The Emerald Coast Parrot Head Club music festival, "Tailgates Down, Phriends All Around," is May 13 and 14 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Center, 4323 Commons Drive, Destin. The gate opens 3 p.m. Friday, May 13. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com, https://bit.ly/3y0dl2Z, and cost $30 in advance, $35 the day of the festival. It benefits Fresh Start for Children & Families.

ECTC

Emerald Coast Community Theatre's Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase is May 21, 2:30 p.m. — featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. The evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.