Taylor Haugen Foundation to host annual Savor the Sound concert fundraiser

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

NICEVILLE — The Taylor Haugen Foundation's annual summer Savor the Sound concert is scheduled.

Savor the Sound is from 2-6 p.m. May 14 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheater at Northwest Florida State College at 100 College Blvd. in Niceville.

Tickets cost $20 per person or $50 for a family of four. Purchase at mattiekellyartscenter.org or call 850-729-6000.

The theme this year focuses on kicking off the warm weather with food, drinks, community and classic rock 'n' roll with the two featured bands: Password Reset and the LA Strangers.

The event provides entertainment for all ages, an array of food choices from local vendors and breweries, and highly sought-after auction items, all while honoring Taylor's legacy as the organization works to raise awareness and protect youth athletes from abdominal injuries.

Bring a blanket or chairs, but please no coolers, as there will be plenty of food trucks and drinks for purchase.