Taylor Haugen Foundation to host annual Savor the Sound concert fundraiser

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

NICEVILLE — The Taylor Haugen Foundation's annual summer Savor the Sound concert is scheduled. 

Savor the Sound is from 2-6 p.m. May 14 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Outdoor Amphitheater at Northwest Florida State College at 100 College Blvd. in Niceville.

Tickets cost $20 per person or $50 for a family of four. Purchase at mattiekellyartscenter.org or call 850-729-6000.

The theme this year focuses on kicking off the warm weather with food, drinks, community and classic rock 'n' roll with the two featured bands: Password Reset and the LA Strangers. 

Enjoy classic rock at the annual fundraiser for the Taylor Haugen Foundation, which provides support protecting youth athletes from abdominal injuries.

The event provides entertainment for all ages, an array of food choices from local vendors and breweries, and highly sought-after auction items, all while honoring Taylor's legacy as the organization works to raise awareness and protect youth athletes from abdominal injuries.

Bring a blanket or chairs, but please no coolers, as there will be plenty of food trucks and drinks for purchase.