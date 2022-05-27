DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - May 27

The Destin Log

Micro Wrestling

A Micro Wrestling event is May 27 and 28 at The Block, 113 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. The Friday show is indoors for adults age 21 and up and starts 7 p.m. May 27 at The Block, 113 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. The Saturday show is for all ages, is kid-friendly, and opens at 5 p.m., with the show at 6 p.m. May 28 in The Block's parking lot. Each show is about two hours long.

Velcro Pygmies Concert

99 Rock presents The Velcro Pygmies in concert. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. May 27 at Club L.A., 34876 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin. Tickets start at $19.99 on ticketweb.com.

Remote control racing series

The B&T R/C Raceway Summer Series Race kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at B&T, 585 Brookmeade Drive, Crestview. It continues the fourth Saturday of each month for the next four months. Remote control racers and spectators are welcome. Classes are assigned based on the cars. Practice starts on race days first thing in the morning. Sign ups are 9-9:30 a.m., and racing starts at 10 a.m. The all-day event continues into the afternoon. The entry fee is $20 per class for the Series races. Get the details on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3yQ2itF.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Hotboii concert

Rapper Hotboii will be live 10 p.m. May 28 to 4 a.m. May 29 in a Memorial Day weekend concert at the Vibe Nightclub & Lounge, 116 Perry Ave. SE, Fort Walton Beach. Tickets start at $60 on Eventbrite, with VIP and VIP booth tickets available. Sales end May 28. His hit 2020 single, "Don't Need Time" has over 78 million views and counting on Youtube.

Six Piece Suits concert

The Six Piece Suits, a party band, will be in concert 10 p.m. June 2 through 2 a.m. at McGuire's of Destin, 33 Highway 98, Destin. They are led by the vocals of Kyle Hooks and the musicianship of Nicky, Mike, Corey, Raywood, and Nick Hooks, all to create a powerhouse sound and experience. It is also Ladies Night at McGuires, with a selection of free drinks for ladies 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Summer fireworks

Okaloosa Island starts its series of summer fireworks this Wednesday. The show begins at 9 p.m. every Wednesday on the Boardwalk, 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. The event is every Wednesday night through Aug. 10. Organizers suggest making it a dinner and a show with a front-row view from any of The Boardwalk's restaurants, or grab a quick treat and spread out along the beach to watch the fireworks blast off from the pier.

Flash Flood concert

Flash Flood duo Rusty and Tim will perform live at 8 p.m. Monday, May 30 at Al's Beach Club & Burger Bar, 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. They have been singing together since the 1990s.

Hunks the Show

Billed as "The Perfect Girls Night Out," Hunks the Show is coming to the Downtown Music Hall. Celebrate your bachelorette party, birthday, divorce, or just because. Tickets start at $21.95 and attendees must be age 21 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m. June 2 for the performance, which is 8-10 p.m. June 2 at Downtown Music Hall, 212 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach. "See for yourself what the fuss is all about." Purchase tickets on Eventbrite, https://bit.ly/3Lz7F31.

MKAF Spring Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series continues. Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

• June 2: Alter Eagles

•June 9: Sister Hazel

• June 16: Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing the music of Led Zeppelin

• June 23: Boogie Wonder Band

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.