DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - June 15

The Destin Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Summer fireworks

Okaloosa Island continues its series of summer fireworks. The show begins at 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 10 on the Boardwalk, 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. Organizers suggest making it a dinner and a show with a front-row view from any of The Boardwalk's restaurants, or grab a quick treat and spread out along the beach to watch the fireworks blast off from the pier.

Live music at Baytowne

Baytowne Wharf, 9300 Emerald Coast Parkway in Miramar Beach, will have free live music concerts from 7-10 p.m. at various dates through June 28.

June 16, 21, 23 and 28: Steve Hall

June 17 and 24: Emily Bass

Visit https://www.baytownewharf.com/what_to_do.php for more information.

MKAF Spring Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series continues. Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

• June 16: Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing the music of Led Zeppelin

• June 23: Boogie Wonder Band

Thin Ice concert

Thin Ice will perform from 7-11 p.m. June 16 at Juana's Pagodas, 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway in Navarre.

Old Country concert

Old Country will be performing at Crooked Tale Gastropub 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 17 at 5206 S. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Ballet summer series

The Northwest Florida Ballet (NFB) will stage Ballet at Twilight, and Ballet Under the Stars, two free outdoor community performances at Grand Boulevard and the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation in June.

The first performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Sandestin’s Grand Park, 495 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. The second performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, 4323 Commons Drive W, Destin.

They will feature excerpts from Katia Garza’s Beauty and the Beast and classical works such as the Grand Pas de Deux from Don Quixote performed by American Repertory Ballet’s Samantha Huebner and Jonathan Carter. Spring Waters, danced by Iori Araya from Ballet Memphis and Rafael Ferreras from San Antonio Ballet, and NFB soloist Wyatt Mier’s performance of a male variation from Diana and Acteon will also be featured.

Ballet at Twilight and Ballet Under the Stars will also include contemporary works choreographed by NFB Artistic Director Todd Eric Allen and Lindsey Brewer and Butler University’s Camille Loftis. The programs conclude with the audience-favorite Jazz Swing, which expresses the joy of classical dancing to the rhythm of jazz, choreographed by Fernando Bujones with music by Louis Prima and Eddy Higgins.

Visit NFBallet.org for additional information.

Mako Funament tourney

18th Annual Classic Mako Funament is June 18-25 at Sandpiper Cove, 775 Gulf Shore Drive, Destin. The fishing tournament is a week long family event for all boat owners, and classic mako boats are welcome. Tickets are $100 per boat, plus fees. Purchase tickets and get details on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3NQ5zhk.

Mind reading fun

Mentalist Travis Winkler's show, YOUKRAINE, will provide an evening of mind-reading entertainment for those age 8 and up 7 p.m. June 18 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium at 107 U.S. Highway 98. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. He’ll also influence and predict audience mbmer choices, flirt with danger and make people laugh throughout.

Proceeds will go to aid displaced families and refugees in Ukraine through the humanitarian organization World Vision.

Tickets cost $18 online and $22 at the door. Purchase at mindheist.me/tickets or tinyurl.com/Travis-Winkler-Tickets.

Grilling Day Camp

A Grilling Day Camp is June 20-23 at the Baker Arena Pavilion, 5503 State Highway 4, Baker. Youths ages 11-18 (as of Sept. 1, 2021) will learn about food safety, grilling techniques, seasoning, equipment and more. Attendees are not required to be 4-H members to participate. Youth are required to wear close-toed shoes and bring their own lunch. They will also be snacking on the foods they grill, so please list any allergies in the questionnaire. Cost is $65 per person. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3zuGFzs.

Jay Gurley concert

Jay Gurley is a singer/songwriter who hails from the foothills of South Carolina. Having called the Gulf Coast home for a dozen years now, Jay’s eclectic song selection is always a crowd pleaser. The concert is noon to 4 p.m. June 21 at LuLu's Destin, 4607 Legendary Marina Drive, Destin.

EC Blue Marlin Classic

The 20th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is June 22-26 in Miramar Beach. Marlin Magazine ranks it as one of the Top 10 Big Money Tournaments in the world. Officially sanctioned by the World Billfish Series and a qualifying event for the IGFA World Championship Circuit, the ECBC attracts anglers of all skill levels. This tournament is a fun family-friendly event with fish, music, fireworks and more. Get details at https://www.fishecbc.com/.

Wildlife concert

Wildlife will perform during Ladies Night 4-9 p.m. June 23 at Mezcal Mexican Grill, Seascape Towne Centre, 80 Seascape Drive, No. 101, Miramar Beach.

Wine dinner

The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will be hosting an exclusive wine dinner with Fabiano Ramaci from Mora Estate, a boutique winery based in Sonoma County, California. The event is 6:30 p.m. June 23 at The Pescado, 74 Town Hall Road, Suite 4B, Rosemary Beach. Fabiano is the only winemaker in California crafting Amarone-style wine. Wine will be provided by Vinoveritas Wine Imports. Guests will be greeted with a welcome wine and then indulge in four courses, each perfectly paired with wines from Mora Estate. Tickets are $160 plus 7 percent tax and 22 percent gratuity. Email pescadoinfo@thelcrg.com to book your space.

Oceans of Possibilities Storytimes

The Destin Library series of Cuddlers and Toddlers storytimes continues every other Thursday June 23, July 7, and July 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Captain Leonard Destin Park at 101 Calhoun Ave. They are for ages 0-3, but are open to all children. Alternating Thursdays, they are at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

The theme for summer reading this year is Oceans of Possibilities, so come hear stories about ocean monsters, ocean wildlife and other aquatic marvels. There will also be fingerplays, stretching and ocean-themed yoga fun. Feel free to bring a blanket or mat to participate.

Call the library at 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com for more information.

Wizard LOVE Trivia Night

Wizard LOVE! Trivia Night Is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Painting with a Twist, 255 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Suite B-8, Fort Walton Beach. Tickets starting at $39. Get more information on the Painting with a Twist website at https://bit.ly/3xNOoaG.

Kids' Night Out

Destin Kids' Night Out is 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Destin Community Center at 101 Stahlman Ave. Kids will have a night full of games, crafts, food and lots of fun.

The cost is $30 for Destin residents and $35 for non-residents. Preregister to secure a spot at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline. For more information, call 850-654-5184.

Paint Like an Artist

3rd Planet Brewing's 2nd Annual Paint Like an Artist Summer Art Series features sip-n-paint style sessions based on a masterpiece.

The final session is 6 p.m. July 18 and features Salvador Dali's "Perception of a Memory."

No prior painting experience necessary. Classes last about two hours. Cost is $35 per session. Purchase at https://bit.ly/3NUUNG3.

ECTC The Tempest

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s production of “The Tempest” is a family-friendly comedy performed 8-9 p.m. every Thursday through July 28 at the Grand Park, 495 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. Wade through the storm to a magical island filled with scaly fish men, woodland sprites, and a powerful wizard pulling all the strings. Sit in the splash zone and experience the action up close - if you dare!

This show is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. In case of rain, “The Tempest” will be performed at Emerald Coast Theatre Company upstairs in the 560 building on Grand Boulevard.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Taylor Dayne concert rescheduled

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) announced that that the concert performance of Taylor Dayne, scheduled for Thursday, May 26, has been rescheduled to a later date because of inclement weather. Due to the impending inclement weather and for safety and logistical reasons (set-up/concert preparations). The concert is postponed until Thursday, Oct. 13. Tickets will automatically transfer to this new date.

For the latest news and information, please check www.MKAF.org, and follow the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Facebook and Instagram pages for dates, information, and inspiring arts and culture-related posts.