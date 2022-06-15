Sounds Like Summer series begins at Watersound

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

WATERSOUND — Enjoy the moment as a new tradition begins at The Pavilion at Watersound Town Center, 180 N. Watersound Parkway.

The Sounds Like Summer Event Series features live music, theater, outdoor movies and more under the shade of The Pavilion at Watersound Town Center.

Summer lineup

June 23: Kids Crafts and Music, 6 p.m.

June 30: "The Sandlot" — Outdoor Movie Night, 8 p.m.

July 7: "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" — The REP (children’s play), 6:30 p.m.

July 14: Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters — 30A Songwriters Festival Summer Series, 6 p.m.

July 21: "Encanto" — Outdoor Movie Night, 8 p.m.

July 28: Kids Crafts and Music, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4: "Beauty and the Beast" — The REP (children’s play), 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 11: J & The Causeways — 30A Songwriters Festival Summer Series, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18: "Sing 2" —– Outdoor Movie Night, 8 p.m.