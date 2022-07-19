DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - July 20

Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Summer fireworks

Okaloosa Island continues its series of summer fireworks. The show begins at 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 10 on the Boardwalk, 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. Organizers suggest making it a dinner and a show with a front-row view from any of The Boardwalk's restaurants, or grab a quick treat and spread out along the beach to watch the fireworks blast off from the pier.

Oceans of Possibilities Storytimes

The Destin Library series of Cuddlers and Toddlers storytimes continues every other Thursday and July 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Captain Leonard Destin Park at 101 Calhoun Ave. They are for ages 0-3, but are open to all children. Alternating Thursdays, they are at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

The theme for summer reading this year is Oceans of Possibilities, so come hear stories about ocean monsters, ocean wildlife and other aquatic marvels. There will also be fingerplays, stretching and ocean-themed yoga fun. Feel free to bring a blanket or mat to participate.

Call the library at 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com for more information.

30A Axe Threauxdown Series

The 30A Threauxdown is a concert series featuring live music performances, followed by an hour of axe throwing for VIPS after the music ends. The first one is 6-10 p.m. July 20 at the 30A Axe Throwing Company, 4552 U.S. Highway 98, Suite 7, Santa Rosa Beach. Balder Saunders and Matt Miller will be performing. General admission is free and includes music only. VIP admission costs $20 per person and includes two drink tickets, preferred seating, and an hour of axe throwing. Visit Eventbrite.com, https://bit.ly/3PcqDP7, to purchase.

Cinderella ballet

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will be presented 7:30 p.m. July 20-24 and July 28-31 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center, Northwest Florida State College, 100 College Blvd., Niceville. Ticket costs start at $25 for youths 17 and younger. Visit https://bit.ly/3nQ5uyM to purchase.

Rock and roll concert

L.A. Guns, formed in 1983 by guitar player Tracii Guns and then unknown singer Axl Rose on lead vocals, returns 8 p.m. July 20 to Lucille's Music Hall, 60 Seascape Drive, Destin. Tickets start at $19.95 on Eventbrite.com, https://bit.ly/3RnULZK.

ECTC The Tempest

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s production of “The Tempest” is a family-friendly comedy performed 8-9 p.m. every Thursday through July 28 at the Grand Park, 495 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. Wade through the storm to a magical island filled with scaly fish men, woodland sprites, and a powerful wizard pulling all the strings. Sit in the splash zone and experience the action up close - if you dare!

This show is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. In case of rain, “The Tempest” will be performed at Emerald Coast Theatre Company upstairs in the 560 building on Grand Boulevard.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Taylor Dayne concert rescheduled

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) announced that that the concert performance of Taylor Dayne, scheduled for Thursday, May 26, has been rescheduled to a later date because of inclement weather. Due to the impending inclement weather and for safety and logistical reasons (set-up/concert preparations). The concert is postponed until Thursday, Oct. 13. Tickets will automatically transfer to this new date.

For the latest news and information, please check www.MKAF.org, and follow the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Facebook and Instagram pages for dates, information, and inspiring arts and culture-related posts.