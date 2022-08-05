DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Aug. 5

Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Summer fireworks

Okaloosa Island continues its series of summer fireworks. The show begins at 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 10 on the Boardwalk, 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. Organizers suggest making it a dinner and a show with a front-row view from any of The Boardwalk's restaurants, or grab a quick treat and spread out along the beach to watch the fireworks blast off from the pier.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Taylor Dayne concert rescheduled

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) announced that that the concert performance of Taylor Dayne, scheduled for Thursday, May 26, has been rescheduled to a later date because of inclement weather. Due to the impending inclement weather and for safety and logistical reasons (set-up/concert preparations). The concert is postponed until Thursday, Oct. 13. Tickets will automatically transfer to this new date.

For the latest news and information, please check www.MKAF.org, and follow the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Facebook and Instagram pages for dates, information, and inspiring arts and culture-related posts.