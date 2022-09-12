Emerald Coast Theatre Company opens its 10th annual season with Godspell, Sept.23-Oct. 2

Special to Gannett

Special to Gannett

Feel your spirits rise as Emerald Coast Theatre Company launches its 10th anniversary season with the uplifting Broadway musical, Godspell.

Join Jesus and his disciples as they recount the greatest story ever told. This classic Broadway musical features told through parables timeless songs like “Day by Day” and “Prepare Ye” shine a light on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. At times funny and poignant, this beautiful show dissolves hauntingly into The Last Supper and Crucifixion while Jesus’ message of kindness and love comes vibrantly to life.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John-Michael-Tebelak, Godspell, which originally opened on Broadway in 1971, is the first musical theater offering from composer Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin and Children of Eden.

The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. The parables are interspersed with music set primarily to lyrics from traditional hymns.

The cast features Brendan Fyodor Massar (Jesus) who is making his ECTC debut in Godspell. A recent graduate of the Emerson College BFA musical theatre program, favorite regional credits include The Great Gatsby (Jay Gatsby), Les Miserables, Newsies, Big (Derek) and The Emperor’s New Clothes (Emperor Marcus III). The ensemble also features Madison Bailey, Ariana Chanell Ellis, Ricky Kozak, Haley Miller, Nick Paradiso, Arianna Reyher, Johann Santiago Santos, Dylan Van Slyke and Azhia Wllis.

The show opens Friday, Sept. 23, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.

This production is directed by Nathanael Fisher with music direction by Tom Baroco and choreography by Emily Bainbridge. The set design is by Rebeca Lake. Costume design by Anastasiia Sennikova. Anna Fisher is prop mistress and stage management is by Phillip Padgett.

"Godspell is the perfect show to launch our 10th Season because the show is about building a community and loving others. Over the past nine years our whole focus has been to love our community and to build community through the art of theatre. The show just matches our heart and passion,” said ECTC co-founder and producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher.

A part of the Professional Theatre Mainstage series, Godspell will be staged in ECTC’s performance space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach.

Tickets to Godspell are $40 per person for adults, $36 for seniors (55 years old and up)/military and $30 for students (must show ID). Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Save the date for ECTC’s upcoming mainstage offerings: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Dec. 8-18), The Odd Couple (Jan. 20-29), The Last 5 Years (Feb. 10-19), Steel Magnolias (Feb. 24-March 5) and The Sound of Music (May 5-14).

ECTC’s 2022-2023 season is made possible with support from Grand Boulevard Town Center, St. Joe Community Foundation, Howard Group and the South Walton Tourist Development Council.

To make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about Emerald Coast Theatre Company, call (850) 684-0323 and visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.