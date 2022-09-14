North Beach Social and Nashville's 615 House set all-day mini music fest on Sept. 17

Special to The Log

North Beach Social and The 615 House have teamed up to bring Nashville country fire to South Walton with an all-day mini music festival on Sept. 17. 

Featuring a stacked lineup of up-and-coming artists, the free event is open to the public. Known for their next-gen revolution of country music using social media, the artists at The 615 House are packing up and rolling out to celebrate the change of seasons with a day full of music beside the Choctawhatchee Bay. 

Mini music festival Sept. 17.

Whether you’re driving, boating or paddling to North Beach Social, come join us. The music starts at 1 p.m. and goes until it closes.  

Saturday’s free show will have two family-friendly sets:  

• 1 to 4 p.m. – A rotation of Nashville artist solo acts.  

• 6 to 9 p.m. – Full show with The 615 House artists, including singing competitions, games and some next level karaoke.  

On Friday evening, Sept. 16, the 615 House will host a private event on the North Beach Social dock, which will be closed to the public.  

More information can be found at northbeach.social or by contacting Madison Shirley (Director of Brand & Storytelling). 