North Beach Social and Nashville's 615 House set all-day mini music fest on Sept. 17
North Beach Social and The 615 House have teamed up to bring Nashville country fire to South Walton with an all-day mini music festival on Sept. 17.
Featuring a stacked lineup of up-and-coming artists, the free event is open to the public. Known for their next-gen revolution of country music using social media, the artists at The 615 House are packing up and rolling out to celebrate the change of seasons with a day full of music beside the Choctawhatchee Bay.
Whether you’re driving, boating or paddling to North Beach Social, come join us. The music starts at 1 p.m. and goes until it closes.
Saturday’s free show will have two family-friendly sets:
• 1 to 4 p.m. – A rotation of Nashville artist solo acts.
• 6 to 9 p.m. – Full show with The 615 House artists, including singing competitions, games and some next level karaoke.
On Friday evening, Sept. 16, the 615 House will host a private event on the North Beach Social dock, which will be closed to the public.
More information can be found at northbeach.social or by contacting Madison Shirley (Director of Brand & Storytelling).