Sinfonia Gulf Coast launches 2022-2023 season

Sinfonia Gulf Coast continues its tradition of “redefining” the symphony experience as it enters its 17th annual season. With a mission to entertain, educate and inspire the Northwest Florida Gulf coast, the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra led by Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller, presents a stellar lineup of scintillating concerts for 2022-2023.

From world-renowned guest artists like soulful songstress Patti LaBelle and Broadway breakout star Jeremy Jordan to Holiday Pops Doo Wop and classical violinist Geneva Lewis, plus a “monster” film score concert that will have you shaking in the aisles, this season surely has something for everyone.

“We welcome everyone to join us for an innovative and entertaining season of music,” says Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller.

“Gathering with friends and family to enjoy a shared live experience is magical. We hope the fact that proceeds from our events benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its music education programs, will make supporting our season even more joyful," Fuller said.

Season 17 kicked off with the annual Sinfonia Cabaret Dinner featuring Tony and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Jeremy Jordan at Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood on Sept. 15.

The excitement continues Tuesday, Oct. 11 with Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Gala Event: An Evening with Patti LaBelle. This award-winning incomparable music legend known for chart-topping hits such as Lady Marmalade and New Attitude is famous for belting out a range of music from classic rhythm and blues renditions to pop standards and spiritual sonnets. The versatile “godmother of soul” will grace the stage of the Magnolia Ballroom in Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. Tickets to this one-night-only evening are from $300 per person and include reception, silent auction, dinner, performance, taxes, and gratuities. Preferred seating and tables of 10 are available.

A monster of a concert creeps into the lineup on Saturday, Oct. 22 with The Bride of Frankenstein. Feel the suspense as Sinfonia Gulf Coast plays Franz Waxman’s haunting score to the full showing of Mary Shelley’s 1931 classic horror film projected above the orchestra. This al fresco performance will be held in the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Reserved table seating as well as general lawn seating is available. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Bar and food items will be available for purchase on site. Tickets range from $10 to $45 per person.

The Doo Wop Project will swing you right into the holiday spirit with this year’s annual Holiday Pops concert. Shake off the winter blues on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center with old-school holiday classics such as The Drifter’s White Christmas, The Temptation’s Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ version of Santa Claus is Coming to Town. With “Doowopified” contemporary hits like This Christmas and Last Christmas, it is sure to be a jolly good time. Tickets range from $15 to $55 per person.

Get happy with us on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center as we celebrate the life and artistry of the legendary star Judy Garland. Her Carnegie Hall debut in 1961 has become one of the most storied evenings in the hall’s history, the live recording going on to win five Grammy Awards, making Garland the first solo woman to win the coveted Album of the Year. Broadway’s Jessica Vosk brings Garland’s unforgettable songbook back to life, accompanied by rare performance footage and interviews in this one-night-only centennial celebration of an artist whose legacy continues to inspire fans around the world. Tickets range from $15 to $55 per person.

Save the date for the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School. New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis will be performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin in E minor Op. 64. Lewis has forged a reputation as a musician of consummate artistry whose performances speak from and to the heart. Lauded for “remarkable mastery of her instrument” and hailed as “clearly one to watch”, Geneva is the recipient of a 2022 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award, the 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Grand Prize winner of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition. Deeply passionate about collaboration, Lewis has had the pleasure of performing with prominent musicians such as Jonathan Biss, Glenn Dicterow, Miriam Fried, Kim Kashkashian, Gidon Kremer, Marcy Rosen, Sir András Schiff, and Mitsuko Uchida, among many others. Tickets range from $15 to $35 per person.

Beethoven V. Coldplay transforms Ludwig von Beethoven’s Eroica into an oratorio, weaving the melodies and lyrics of Coldplay into the original Beethoven, pairing them together based on content and context. It is the alternate Eroica Beethoven may have created had he known the music of Coldplay at the time. Three vocalists join the full symphony, and conductor/composer Steve Hackman alternates between conducting the orchestra and playing the piano. Many of Coldplay’s most well-known songs are interpolated, including Yellow, Viva La Vida, Clocks and The Scientist. Tickets range from $15 to $55 per person.

Special savings for each concert offered to active-duty military and students with proper ID. Tickets for all performances are now on sale. Sinfonia offers the convenience of purchasing and downloading tickets online from the free Sinfonia Gulf Coast mobile app for Apple and Android devices or by calling the box office at 850-460-8800.

As the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra, Sinfonia Gulf Coast is committed to presenting high-caliber events and providing much-needed educational initiatives throughout the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast region. Proceeds from all events benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its music education programs, which include musicians/guest artists in schools, free orchestra concerts, bus transportation for students, Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program, Arts in Medicine with Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, LINK UP concerts with third through fifth grades in participation with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Institute of Music, the annual Paint the Music Project and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to SinfoniaGulfCoast.org and call 850- 460-8800. For information on volunteer opportunities, email Sinfonia at info@sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call (850) 460-8800.