Pop star Taylor Dayne will be live in concert Oct. 13 at MKAF Village

Special to The Log

Taylor Dayne will be live in concert on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

This date is rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series held at the MKAF Village in Destin.

Singer/songwriter Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon. With a career spanning three decades, Dayne’s groundbreaking debut single “Tell It to My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including number ones “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and “I’ll always Love You.”

Dayne has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the number 18 female dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully crossover into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult contemporary and Rock.

“We are thrilled to present such a powerhouse pop icon like Taylor Dayne," said MKAF CEO Demetrius Fuller. "The revenue generated from these events enables us to provide the highest quality of arts education and community engagement throughout Okaloosa, Walton and Bay Counties. So, not only do you get to enjoy an A-list entertainer, but you can do so knowing you are supporting the cultural arts in your community, too.”

Previously purchased tickets were automatically transferred to this new date.

Tickets are $30. Children (12 and under) are free. A limited number of VIP tables (provides a reserved table and seating with admission for up to eight guests) are available. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events. All sales are final; sorry, no refunds.

MKAF members enjoy free admission. Those interested in becoming an MKAF member can learn more at MKAF.org.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. for this come-as-you-are family-friendly outdoor concert series. Bring a lawn chair, picnic, wine, or purchase food and beverages on-site prepared by featured restaurants and food trucks.

Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pets, tables larger than two feet, and drones are not permitted.

Those interested in sponsoring the 2023 MKAF season, please call (850) 650-2226 for details.

For the latest news and information, visit www.MKAF.org, and follow the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Facebook and Instagram pages for dates, information, and inspiring arts and culture-related posts.