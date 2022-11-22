Special to The Log

Ready for some “harmony” this holiday season? Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents Holiday Pops featuring The Doo Wop Project on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center in Destin.

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts, and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to “DooWopified” versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith.

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate — and in some cases entirely reimagine — the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

The Doo Wop Project boys are sure to put everyone into the holiday spirit. Hear old school Holiday classics like The Drifters’ White Christmas, The Temptations’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ version of Santa Claus is Coming to Town along with "DooWopified" contemporary hits like This Christmas and Last Christmas.

“Doo Wop is just a great art form. It is as much an American musical staple as jazz, and rock and roll. These guys take a piece of music and make it their own. The Doo Wop Project will perform everybody's favorite holiday tunes but will also take pop songs and a handful of popular tunes and ‘DooWopify’ them. They will perform a wide gamut of songs that people from all age groups are going to know. Plus, the full orchestra will play favorites like Stille Nacht and more, so it will be a great seasonal concert,” says Sinfonia Gulf Coast Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller.

Tickets range from $30-$55 for adults. Active-duty military are from $20-$30 and student tickets are $15-$20. Proceeds benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its education and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Purchase tickets online at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or by calling the box office at 850-460-8800.

The 2022-2023 season is made possible by generous support from individuals, local businesses, and media partners. Presenting Concerts Sponsor is Hancock Whitney Bank. Classical Connections Presenting Sponsor is Silver Sands Premium Outlets. Presenting Media Sponsor is Visit South Walton. Presenting E-media Sponsor is Sowal.com. Presenting Discounted Military Tickets Sponsor is Eglin Credit Federal Union.

For information on volunteer opportunities, email Sinfonia at info@sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 850-460-8800.