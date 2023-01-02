Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents The Odd Couple live on stage

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will present The Odd Couple Jan. 20-29, starring Producing Artist Director of ECTC Nathanael Fisher alongside guest director and comedian Jason Heddan, who also performed in Popcorn Falls together in 2021.

When Oscar the slob and fastidious Felix decide to room together, hilarity ensues as the two mismatched roommates have a showdown of epic proportions. A classic that never goes out of style, The Odd Couple is a non-stop comedy you don't want to miss. Clash of the Titans has nothing on Oscar and Felix! Written by Neil Simon and directed by Scott Hayes, Dean for the School of Communication & the Arts and a professor of Theatre Arts at Liberty University.

Cast List

Oscar Madison - Nathanael Fisher

Felix Ungar - Jason Hedden

Gwendolyn Pigeon - Leigh Gladden

Cecily Pigeon - Elise Gandara

Speed - Bruce Collier

Murray - Allen Tuttle

Roy - Silas Waugh

Vinne - Heath Carroll

Director: Scott Hayes

Managing Director: Trenton Bainbridge

Set & Lighting Designer: Rebeca Lake

Stage Manager: Phillip Padgett

Technical Director: Drake Miller

Costume Design: Tara Padgett

Properties: Anna Fisher

The Odd Couple will be staged in ECTC’s main space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $28 - $36 depending on the show. There is an additional processing fee for ticket purchases. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Save the date for ECTC’s upcoming performances: The Last Five Years (Feb 10 - 19) and Steel Magnolias (Feb 24 - March 5)

About Emerald Coast Theatre Company

Emerald Coast Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2012 by Nathanael Fisher, MFA, and his wife, Anna Fisher, MA. Based in Miramar Beach, Florida, ECTC’s mission is to enrich and entertain the Emerald Coast community through professional and educational theater. ECTC operates year-round with a two-fold mission to provide both educational and professional offerings to the Northwest Florida community. Educational programs include after school and home-school programs, Theatre for Young Audiences productions, field trip opportunities for local children, touring and staged productions, summer camps, workshops and classes. The professional theater efforts are focused on thought-provoking productions and collaborations, as well as acting and improv workshops and classes for adults.