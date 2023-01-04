LuLu's Noon Year's Eve just for kids was one for the records

The Destin Log

Ringing in the new year is always a unique experience at LuLu’s restaurant in Destin. It was just for kids as they reveled in fun at the 7th Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration.

The day featured non-stop kid-friendly fun with arts and crafts, face painting, live music by Captain Davy and his crew, and more. But the highlight of the event was the kid’s countdown to noon with a huge ball drop of more than 1,200 beach balls on the sandy beach overlooking the Choctawhatchee Bay, followed by kid-safe ‘fireworks’.

“The kids not only enjoyed the beach ball drop, but after that, they had fun stomping on the bubble wrap ‘fireworks’ on walkways throughout the restaurant,” said LuLu’s General Manager, Jerry Daly. “Once again, on behalf of our owner, Lucy Buffett, we are proud to offer such an enjoyable family day for the community. A Happy New Year to all.”

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 850-710-5858.