Crescendo is “the highest point reached in a progressive increase of intensity” and an apt name for the event of the 2023 Northwest Florida social season. Sinfonia Gulf Coast, our region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra, is pleased to announce the full lineup for its annual fundraiser Crescendo! A Cultural and Culinary extravaganza, slated for Feb. 24 & 26.

Festivities begin Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., with a Crescendo! kick-off lunch at Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits located at The Market Shops. Lunch will be prepared by award-winning chef/co-owner Jack McGuckin. Tickets are $150 per person and include lunch, wine, and gratuities.

On Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. Crescendo! weekend will begin with a series of carefully curated vintner dinners hosted in elegant homes and venues throughout the Emerald Coast, which pair the talents of local and regional “celebrity” chefs with some of the country’s most acclaimed vineyards for a delicious evening of food and wine. Participating wineries include Darioush, Arietta, Perus, Lerner Project, Bouchaine, and more. Chefs include Fleetwood Covington (Seagar’s Prime Seafood & Steak House), Jack McGuckin (Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits), Dan Vargo (Fine Coastal Cuisine), Chris Higgins (Primary Restaurant & Bar, Highlands, N.C.), Chef Jude Tauzin (Tony Chachere’s) with the full culinary lineup announced soon. Vintner Dinner tickets are $500 per person and include all food, wine, and gratuities.

This year’s main event is set for Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. This energy-infused event experience will celebrate the cultural and culinary arts by showcasing world-class vintners, expert spirit purveyors, amazing auction items, and a musical performance. Enjoy reserved table seating, hors d'oeuvres, a full, seated lunch, live and silent auctions, and an all-inclusive afternoon of fun. This year’s theme is, Ebony & Ivory Ball, so please channel your favorite variation of black and white.

“Crescendo! is ‘extra.’ It’s unlike any other annual event we produce. There's a musical component to it for sure, but it's really a way to bring people together to raise funds and awareness for our music education and community engagement outreach programs throughout Northwest Florida,” said Sinfonia Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller.

Tickets to Crescendo! 2023 are $195 per person and include all food, wine, reserved table seating, performance, and valet parking. Tables of up to 10 guests may be reserved by calling 850-460-8800. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, email info@sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Proceeds from Crescendo! will benefit Sinfonia and its music education community engagement outreach programs, which include musicians/guest artists in schools, free orchestra concerts, bus transportation for students, Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program, Arts in Medicine initiative with Sacred Heart Hospital and Link Up concerts for third through fifth graders in partnership with Carnegie Hall and more.

Crescendo! is made possible by the generous support of local businesses including the following co-presenting sponsors Silver Sands Premium Outlets, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, SETCO Services, and Visit South Walton.

Are you a “treble” maker? If so, Sinfonia Gulf Coast invites you to join this honorary committee. For a $575 contribution, Treble Makers will receive one ticket to the Crescendo! Kick Off Lunch and Main Event, recognition in the event program, invitation to 2023 Thank You Party, a reserved seat at the closed-to-the-public student Link Up performances on March 11 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, a special Treble Maker gift, and more.

For more information on how you can join Sinfonia’s team of volunteers, contact Beth Clavier at 850-460-8800 and bclavier@sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Tickets for Crescendo! 2023 are now on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets for Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Crescendo! events, visit www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 850-460-8800.