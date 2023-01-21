Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation announces lineup for 2023 Concerts in the Village series

The Destin Log

Step into spring 2023 with a song in your heart. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) announces the lineup for its 2023 Concerts in the Village.

The area’s first live concert series is held each spring on Thursday evenings at the MKAF Dugas Pavilion in Destin. This year’s 28th annual family-friendly series will run from April 20 to June 22. The 10-concert live music series will feature premier regional and national musicians and bands performing everything from classic rock, reggae, and disco to modern pop.

The series kicks off on April 20 with must-not-miss entertainers Post Modern Jukebox promising an unforgettable trip back in time to celebrate vintage music and pop culture.

The highly anticipated season features a range of regional and national musicians and bands including a new Memphis-infused show by Broadway singer Morgan James accompanied by Sinfonia Gulf Coast; fan favorites, Roman Street Party Band, Adam Ezra, and the Gotta Groove Band; as well as Latin-fusion pop sensation Ozomatli; the high-energy brassy funk of Lucky Chops; the chill sounds of Yacht Rock Revue and gifted guitar player Shaun Hague in Journeyman: playing tribute to guitar legend Eric Clapton. The series caps on June 22 with a powerhouse performance by the incomparable Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

"This is a great lineup of live music performed in a beautiful venue at an affordable price for a great cause," said MKAF CEO Demetrius Fuller. "When you purchase a concert ticket, you are enabling us to provide the highest quality of arts education and community engagement throughout Okaloosa, Walton and Bay Counties. If you are an MKAF regular, welcome back, if you’re not yet a MKAF member, please consider joining. We have a great time and as we like to say, your support keeps arts FUN-ded."

Enjoy a night under the stars at the most beautiful outdoor music venue on the Emerald Coast. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks are available for purchase from a rotating list of local food trucks.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. for this come-as-you-are family-friendly outdoor concert series. Bring a lawn chair, picnic, wine, or purchase food and beverages on-site prepared by featured restaurants and food trucks.

The 2023 Concerts in the Village schedule is as follows:

April 20 | Post Modern Jukebox

April 27| Roman Street Party Band

May 5 | Ozomatli

May 11| Lucky Chops – New Day, New Tour

May 18 | Yacht Rock Revue

May 25| Symphonic Soul: The Magic of the Memphis Sound – Morgan James with special guest Ryan Shaw and Sinfonia Gulf Coast

June 1 | Gotta Groove Band

June 8| Adam Ezra Group

June 15 | Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

June 22 | Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

General admission varies per concert. Prices range from $20 to $35 for adults. Discounts offered for active-duty military (must show ID). New this year, patrons purchasing tickets in advance of concert day will save $5 per ticket. Children (12 and under) are free. A limited number of VIP tables (reserved table for eight guests for the entire season) are available for $2,250.

Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

MKAF members enjoy early entry and free admission to every concert as well as discounted pricing to other MKAF events. For more information on MKAF membership, visit MKAF.org.

Concert lineup is subject to change. All sales are final; no refunds. Pets, tables larger than two feet, and drones are not permitted. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To learn more about sponsoring the 2023 MKAF season, call 850-650-2226.

For the latest news and information, visit www.MKAF.org, and follow the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Facebook and Instagram pages for dates, information, and inspiring arts and culture-related posts.