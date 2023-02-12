Caring & Sharing Annual Spring Fashion Show returns to The Vue on 30A

The Destin Log

Tickets are on sale for the annual Caring & Sharing of South Walton Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon. This year’s event will be held on Feb. 26 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at The Vue on 30a.

Guests will enjoy a fashion show, lunch from The Vue, silent auction, photo booth, on-site boutique, a cash bar, and more. Doors open at noon with mingling, bidding, and shopping opportunities available before the show begins. Music and DJ will be provided by GTS Entertainment.

“We are looking forward to another wonderful Spring Fashion Show at the Vue on 30a. Our team has been hard at work making sure our on-site boutique and silent auction are better than ever,” said Carly Barnes, executive director of Caring & Sharing of South Walton.

Caring and Sharing volunteers and supporters will walk the runway modeling outfits made up entirely of items donated to the Caring & Sharing Thrift Store. All items modeled in the fashion show, along with other thrift store items, will be available to purchase in an on-site boutique curated specifically for the event and sponsored by The Turner Team at Counts Real Estate.

“As the needs in our community grow, events like our Spring Fashion Show help us continue providing food, financial assistance, counseling, and case management to over 450 families each month,” Barnes said.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store during business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 112 Lynn Drive in Santa Rosa Beach.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, email carly@caringandsharingsowal.org.

Caring and Sharing of South Walton provides food and financial assistance to Walton County residents through the support of our community. Founded in 1994, the organization serves more than 400 local families each month. Caring & Sharing of South Walton also operates a Thrift Store. Sales in the Thrift Store help cover operating expenses and generate funds to help those we serve with food, prescriptions, utilities, mental health counseling, and case management. Items for sale in the Thrift Store include clothing, housewares, bedding, furniture, electronics and books.