Sinfonia Gulf Coast swells to an orchestra of 2,000 for interactive student performance

The Destin Log

On March 8 the Emerald Coast Convention Center in Fort Walton Beach was transformed into an electrifying concert hall when Sinfonia Gulf Coast — the only fully professional non-profit orchestra on the Emerald Coast — presented its 9th live Link Up concert performance "The Orchestra Moves," a national program presented in partnership with New York's Carnegie Hall Weill Institute of Music.

This year's Link Up program showcased the talents of more than 2,000 local 3rd-5th grade students from Okaloosa and Walton Counties performing on recorder and singing. The concert was conducted by Sinfonia Gulf Coast Maestro Fuller.

With recorders in hand, the students performed from their seats when given their cue by Maestro Fuller to join the Sinfonia Gulf Coast orchestra for a range of pieces from Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez, The Blue Danube by Johann Strauss and Toreador from Georges Bizet's Carmen and others. But these inspired kids didn't stay in their seats, at this spirited performance they were up out of their chairs singing, dancing choreographed moves they have been practicing for months.

This curriculum is geared towards 3rd-5th grade students, and in many cases locally, is the only education that they receive during the school year. The theme of this year's Link Up program was centered around movement. Students learn how we can perceive music as moving through space from high to low, filling the spaces in between with harmonies, timbres, and textures. They learn that when music moves us, it evokes a full range of emotional responses, and compels us to move our bodies and create dance.

Sinfonia's Link up program is funded by the St. Joe Community Foundation, the Dugas Family Foundation, and Emeril Lagasse Family Foundation. Additional funding from Sinfonia Gulf Coast's Crescendo! annual fundraiser, Treble Makers, an honorary membership committee of Crescendo!, and community donors. have helped Link Up steadily grow to Sinfonia's largest education initiative.

"We are so honored to sponsor the incredible Sinfonia Link Up initiative for the students in our community," said April Wilkes, executive director of the St. Joe Community Foundation. "For 10 years, the Foundation has made an investment in this program, and it has been great to see the growth and impact that it has on all of these students."

For information on Sinfonia Gulf Coast visit SinfoniaGulfCoast.org, call 850-460-8800, or email info@SinfoniaGulfCoast.org.