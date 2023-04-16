Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents The Sound of Music

The Destin Log

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company will present The Sound of Music on May 5-14 at Grand Boulevard.

The production will take place on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $30 - $40 depending on the show time/day. There is an additional processing fee for ticket purchases. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

This beloved musical is based on the true story of the Von Trapp family. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Every Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number “The Sound of Music.” Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

"The Sound of Music is a heartwarming and captivating musical about the Von Trapp family of singers. It's a must see for the whole family. 'The hills are alive' at ECTC and we are so excited to end our 10- year anniversary season with this classic musical," said Nathaneal Fisher, founder of ECTC and director of The Sound of Music.