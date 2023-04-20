Registration open for Emerald Coast Theatre Company summer camps

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will be offering many summer camp options for children this summer. Dance, sing, act, or be behind the scenes in one or more of summer camps.

Many of the camps are being held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach, but there are a few options in Seaside, Panama City and DeFuniak Springs. Payment plans are always available. More information on the camps and registration is available at emeraldcoasttheatre.org/summer-camps.

Mini Player Camps

This camp is for ages 5 - 7 and rising kindergarteners. It is designed specifically for the youngest players. These camps focus on activities that allow students to explore acting, singing, and movement in an energetic, nurturing environment that fosters creativity and collaboration. These one-week camps are held Monday-Friday (with the exception of the Disney Dreams Camp which is Tuesday-Friday) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. with a final performance on the last day of camp. Tuition is $225. Mini Player Camps are held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard. May 30 - June 2 - Disney Dreams June 5-9 - Adventures in Wonderland June 12-16 - Willy Wonka June 19-23 - Dr. Seuss July 10-14 - Frozen Dreams

Camps for 2nd - 5th graders

Alice in Wonderland - Tuition $285 - June 5-9 (ECTC at Grand Boulevard), June 12-16 (Gulf Coast State College - Panama City), June 26-30 (Florida Chautauqua Theatre, DeFuniak Springs) All your favorite characters are here: Alice, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and of course, the Queen of Hearts. This is a non-musical, fun-filled adventure down the rabbit hole with lots of fun parts for boys and girls. Monday-Friday with final performance on the last Friday of camp at 2 p.m

Camp Showtime: Disney Dreams - Tuition $250. May 30 - June 2 (T-F - ECTC at Grand Boulevard) and July 10-14 (M-F - Seaside Neighborhood School). Come act, sing, and dance your heart out to popular Broadway Disney show tunes as we learn simple choreography to some of the most popular musical numbers. We’ll also play theatre games and screen some classic musicals on film. There will be a performance on the last day of camp.

Camp Showtime: Rock and Pop! - Tuition $250 - June 12-17 (M-F) held at ECTC in Come act, sing, and dance your heart out to popular rock and pop songs as we learn simple choreography. We’ll also play theatre games and work on our improv skills. There will be a performance on the last day of camp. 101 Dalmatians - Tuition $575. June 19-30, held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard. Earn your ECTC spots as we bark out the story of 101 Dalmatians. Based on the classic animated film, “Disney's 101 Dalmatians” is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella de Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and a cast of adorably spotted heroes. Everyone gets to sing, dance, and act on the big stage with lots of fun parts for boys and girls. Monday-Friday for two weeks (skipping Saturday and Sunday) with final performance on the last Friday of camp.

Camps for middle and high schoolers

Teen Cabaret Comedy LOL (Grades 6th - 12th) - Tuition $250 - May 30 - June 2 - Held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard. Laugh out loud this summer with Teen Cabaret Comedy LOL. Bring your very own comedy show to life with sketches, musical numbers, pantomimes, and more. This comedy camp has opportunities for singers and non-singers as well as improv and sketch writing. Teen Playwriting Camp (Grades 6th - 12th) - Tuition $250 - June 5-9 - held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard. Come and learn the basics of playwriting with ECTC this summer. From conflict and character development to phrasing and formatting—take charge and tell your own stories. Create interesting characters and interactions complete with dialogue and emotion. Learn how to build scenes from scratch through discussion and doing.

Puffs: The Play (Grades 6th - 12th) - Tuition $575 - June 12-23 - held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard. This clever and inventive play “never goes more than a minute without a laugh”. Adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Teen actors will play many roles while this epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be. Film Camp (Grades 5th - 12th) - Tuition $285 - July 3-7 - held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard. Students learn to write, direct, and act during the process of creating a one-minute film. This is a fun, fast-paced class for any aspiring filmmakers out there, or anyone who loves a good movie. The week ends with an Oscars-style ceremony and screening of everyone’s masterpieces. Grease The Musical/Musical Theatre Intensive (Grades 6th - 12th) - Tuition $1,025 - July 10-30 - held at ECTC in Grand Boulevard. This show is packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and great parts for boys and girls. Just like grease lightning, this three-week camp will stretch your students' theatre skills and grow them as performers. With unforgettable masterclasses in acting, voice, makeup, and dance, students will have the opportunity to work with ECTC’s theatre professionals in this two-act, full-length show.