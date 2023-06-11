Emerald Coast Theatre Company celebrates new signage at Grand Boulevard

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company celebrated its new sign with a ribbon cutting attended by the Destin Chamber and Walton Area Chamber on June 5. The new sign, visible from U.S. 98, marks ECTC’s Grand Boulevard location.

ECTC's mission is to enrich and entertain the Emerald Coast through professional and educational theatre. It inspires, educates and empowers the community and artists of all ages to achieve the highest level of cultural excellence through collaboration, productions and educational programs that promote lifelong learning and provide excellent, professional entertainment in the Emerald Coast Community.

For more information, to view upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, visit emeraldcoasttheatre.org.