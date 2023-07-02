Emerald Coast Theatre Company appoints Heath Carroll as Education and Outreach Director

The Destin Log

Heath Carroll has recently been appointed as the new Education and Outreach Director for the Emerald Coast Theatre Company.

Carroll brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. As a seasoned theatre professional, he has dedicated his career to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the performing arts. Carroll's visionary leadership and commitment to inclusivity align perfectly with ECTC's mission of providing quality theatrical experiences for all ages and backgrounds. Carroll comes to ECTC with an incredible background in the performing arts and has been involved with theatre since his awkward teenage years. Once he discovered the stage, he quickly decided to make it his life's pursuit. He received his associate degree from Chipola College and his bachelor's from the University of West Florida. While at West Florida, he crewed for Ballet Pensacola, the Pensacola Opera, and was a member of "Improvable Cause" Improv Troupe. Favorite credits include apprenticing with the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company (Thousand Oaks, California) for two seasons as an actor/crewmember and writing the book for "Canteen" (New York, New York) to write and produce new scripts for young actors. As the Education and Outreach Director, Carroll will oversee ECTC's diverse educational programs, including classes, workshops, and summer camps. He will collaborate with local schools, community organizations, and artists to expand the reach of ECTC's educational offerings, making them accessible to students of all ages and abilities. Anna Fisher, Associate Artistic Director and Co-Founder of ECTC, is thrilled to welcome Carroll as ECTC’s full-time Education and Outreach Director. “Not only is Mr. Heath (Carroll) exceedingly qualified,” said Fisher, “he’s more fun than a barrel of monkeys! Mr. Heath has some really creative and unique ideas and I can’t wait to see how he shines at ECTC! "When I asked Heath what his dream was," said Nathanael Fisher, Producing Artistic Director, and Co- Founder of ECTC, “he replied that because theatre has changed his life and created so many opportunities for him, his goal is to make sure every child he comes across has those same opportunities. We knew immediately that we had the right person to lead ECTC’s educational and outreach initiatives.” Carroll expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, "It’s truly an honor to join Emerald Coast Theatre Company and to have the opportunity to contribute to its mission,” Carroll said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at ECTC to expand our reach, engage with diverse communities, and help to inspire a lifelong appreciation for the arts in our local youth." Emerald Coast Theatre Company is renowned for its dedication to producing high-quality theatrical productions and cultivating a vibrant arts community along the Emerald Coast. With the addition of Heath Carroll as Education and Outreach Director, ECTC aims to further strengthen its position as a leading arts organization in the region. For more information about Emerald Coast Theatre Company and its educational programs, please visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.