Black Creek Music Festival coming to Freeport

The Destin Log

Southern Sound Music Alliance and The Outpost are teaming up to bring Walton County the Black Creek Music Festival.

Black Creek Music Festival will take place Aug. 18-20, at The Outpost in Freeport. This three-day event will feature local and regional favorites, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Habitat for Humanity and Alaqua Animal Rescue.

Friday’s kickoff party is open to the public with performances by Tanglewood and Deltaphonic.

Saturday is a ticketed event with general admission and VIP tickets available. The lineup includes Mike Whitty, Josh Zook, Dion Jones & the Neon Tears, Big Phun, 12Eleven, Cadillac Willy, Boukou Groove, and Tim Jackson’s Storyteller’s Tour.

Sunday is family day. The Jeff Silvey Gospel Hour is from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by Chris Alvarado, and then Southdown Souls from 2-4 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, and all kids are free.

This event is rain or shine. Black Creek Music Festival is presented by Southern Sound Music Alliance and The Outpost. For more information on the artists, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities, email info@southernsoundalliance.com.