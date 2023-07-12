Emerald Coast Theatre Company sets Season 11 shows and special events

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) has set it’s Season 11 lineup of professional shows and theatre for young audiences.

"From Elvis to Mary Poppins and plays that bring laughter to plays that warm the heart we have something for everyone in Season 11,” said Nathanael Fisher, producing artistic director and co-founder of ECTC.

“Every year we are working to bring high quality entertainment that has an enriching element to our community and Season 11's shows are the perfect setup for just that,” Fisher said.

Here is a lineup for Season 11:

Million Dollar Quartet

When: Sept. 15-Oct. 1, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays and Wednesdaays, 2:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet explodes on stage with a monumental night of rock ‘n’ roll. Inspired by the most famous jam session in recording history, this smash-hit musical tells the story of legendary music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins as they come together on Dec. 4, 1956, at the famous Sun Studios. Featuring 21 timeless hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Fever,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “See Ya Later, Alligator,” “Fever,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog,” this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio to experience an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations. Junie B Jones

When: Oct. 14-22

Field trip dates - Fridays, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Saturday 14th at 9 a.m., Saturday 21st at 6 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. It’s Junie B.’s first day of school, and suddenly a lot of things are changing for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore, but on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. In class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard, and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament, and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.

Comedy On The Boulevard

When: Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Come for an uproarious night of laughs! ECTC presents some of the Southeast’s most hilarious comedians. Hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden. Me and my Gal

When: Oct. 26 – 29, Thursday 26th at 7:30 p.m.; Friday 27th at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday 28th at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday 29th, 2:30 p.m.

This is a live Judy Garland and Gene Kelly musical tribute. Judy and Gene were giants of the silver screen whose songs still make you feel like “Singin in the Rain,” and take you “Somewhere over the Rainbow.” “Get Happy” as the stars of ECTC sing the songs “I Got Rhythm,” “The Trolly Song,” “Good Morning,” “Be a Clown,” and many more classics.

Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus When: Dec. 1-9.

Field trip dates: Fridays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3, & 10:30 am, S:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Two compelling stories come together in this heartwarming play inspired by the famous editorial Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, 1897, in New York City, eight-year-old Virginia is left pondering whether Santa really exists after a series of unhappy events. Meanwhile, a young newspaper editor also struggles against tough holiday times as he is faced with losing his job if he can't find his writer's voice by morning. Even though they don't know each other, the spirit of Christmas is about to bring these people together, creating in the process an unforgettable and cherished part of classic Christmas folklore.

A Jingle Jangle Christmas Musical Revue: White Christmas, Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis

When: Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m.; Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy classic holiday songs from some of your favorite Christmas musicals like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Snow,” and of course, “White Christmas.” Our cast will invite youto joinn in some beloved Christmas carols as well. Like a mug of hot cocoa, this event will warm your heart and get you in the holiday spirit. A Christmas Carol

When: Dec. 8-22. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 13th at 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 20th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Field trip date: Dec. 13, 9:30 a.m.

From the first “Bah humbug” to the final “Wassail,” this timeless classic is sure to rekindle your holiday spirit. Join all your favorite Dickens characters—Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come, and of course, everyone’s favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns

When: Jan. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 21 and 24 at 2:30 p.m.; January 19th & 20th at 7:30 pm, January 21st & 24th at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 28, 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 29, March 1 March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and March 3 at 2:30 p.m.

We’re back in 1958, and it’s time for the Wonderettes to graduate in this delightful sequel to the smash Off-Broadway hit! Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy as they sing about their final year in high school, celebrate with their fellow classmates and teachers, and prepare for their next step toward a bright future. Act II zooms ahead to 1968, where the girls perform as bride and bridesmaids to celebrate Missy’s marriage to Mr. Lee! Featuring “Rock Around the Clock,” “At the Hop,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and 25 more hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps & Gowns will have you bopping down memory lane and “Dancing in the Street!” The Play That Goes Wrong

When: Jan. 26-Feb. 4. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Field trip date: Jan. 31 at 9:30 a.m. Called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen,” this classic murder mystery by award-winning Mischief is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania. Welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their line. This hilarious and unique show will have you laughing for days.

I Only Have Eyes For You: Valentine's Musical Revue

When: Feb. 13 at 7:30 pm.; Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Share this evening or afternoon event with the ones you love. Enjoy beautiful love songs from yesteryear performed by our top vocalists and ECTC’s live musicians. This very special evening can be complemented with a bottle of wine and a sweet or savory charcuterie box.

Crimes Of The Heart

When: Feb. 16-25. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize-winner is a deeply touching and funny play about three eccentric sisters from a small Southern town rocked by scandal when Babe, the youngest, shoots her husband. Humor and pathos abound as the sisters unite with an intense young lawyer to save Babe from a murder charge and overcome their family's painful past.

Comedy On The Boulevard

When: March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Come for an uproarious night of laughs! ECTC presents some of the Southeast’s most hilarious comedians. Hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden. Mother Goose on the Loose!

When: April 4-7. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.; Saturday at 6 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Field trip date: April 4 and April 5, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Where's Mother Goose? Where could she have gone? Did she jump over the moon? Is she visiting the old lady who lived in a shoe? Did she follow Jack and Jill up that hill? No one knows. Join her children as they try to find their beloved Mother Goose and sing and dance along the way! It's an "ECTC Theatre for the Very Young TM" production. Big fun for the very little! We'll see you on the stage.

Mary Poppins

When: May 3-12. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Field trip dates: May 8 and May 10, 9:30 a.m.

Sprinkle a spoonful of sugar on your spring with the delightful and enchanting Mary Poppins. This show is “practically perfect in every way” for all ages and feels like a “jolly holiday” with friends and family. Don’t miss this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious show that will lift your spirits and leave you feeling like you want to go “fly a kite.”