Sinfonia Gulf Coast launches stellar 2023-2024 season

The Destin Log

Sinfonia Gulf Coast continues its tradition of “redefining” the symphony experience as it enters its 18th season. With a mission to entertain, educate and inspire the Northwest Florida Gulf coast, the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra led by Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller, presents a stellar lineup of scintillating concerts for 2023-2024.

From A-list guest artists like Broadway, film, and TV star Laura Benanti and Broadway’s favorite leading man Brian Stokes Mitchell to the soulful sounds of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and classical saxophonist Steven Banks, plus Jurassic Park’s adventurous film score concert 65 million years in the making — this season has something for everyone.

“We welcome everyone to join us for an innovative and entertaining season of music,” says Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller. “Gathering with friends and family to enjoy a shared live musical experience is magical. We hope the fact that proceeds from our events benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its music education programs, will make supporting our season even more rewarding.”

Season 18 kicks off with the annual Sinfonia Cabaret at Seagar’s featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway, film, and TV star Laura Benanti on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood in Miramar Beach. Known for her brilliant performances in iconic musicals like The Sound of Music (Maria), Into the Woods (Cinderella), and Gypsy (Louise), Benanti’s vocals and diverse repertoire will captivate you. Experience a mesmerizing musical journey as she performs your favorites from the American Songbook to Broadway's best in a one-night-only concert. Tickets are $295 per person and includes valet parking, a sparkling wine reception, a four-course meal prepared by Seagar's executive chef Fleetwood Covington, wine and all gratuities.

Next up, on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. is the Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Gala Eventstaged in the Juniper Ballroom at Hotel Effie in Sandestin. Experience the electrifying energy of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue live in concert. With a fusion of funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock, Grammy-nominated Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will deliver an explosive performance that will make you move. Tickets to this one-night-only evening are from $250 per person and include valet, reception, silent auction, dinner, performance, taxes and gratuities. Preferred seating and tables of 10 are available.

Celebrate the Main Stage concert season with Holiday Pops on Dec. 8 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center in Fort Walton Beach. Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, Brian Stokes Mitchell is a two-time Tony Award winner with a versatile career spanning Broadway, television, film, and concerts. Receiving critical acclaim and awards for his performances in Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha, and Ragtime, Stokes has collaborated with renowned conductors like John Williams and Gustavo Dudamel performing at Carnegie Hall and the White House. Get into the spirit as this veteran star performs holiday classics, Broadway tunes and classic favorites with the Sinfonia Gulf Coast Orchestra.

Jan. 20 brings an evening of exceptional entertainment to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center with Music of the Knights. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney, each knighted by the Queen of England, are three of the world’s most successful songwriters. From Broadway to the top of the pop charts, these musical geniuses each created an incredible individual musical legacy. Music of the Knights honors their lasting musical influence with hits like Memory, Yesterday, Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Circle of Life, Hey Jude, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Save the date for the Silver Sands Premium Outlet Classical Connections concert on March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School. Prepare to be spellbound by the mesmerizing talent of charismatic saxophonist Steven Banks. An emerging composer, his music is said to showcase “a unique and ambitious blend of feelings and sounds” and portrays “a deep intimacy” and “a sense of vulnerability” (Cleveland Classical).

May 18 the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center will welcome an epic film in-concert adventure. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making, bring the entire family to experience Jurassic Park in Concert as never before projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

Sinfonia also introduces Toast ‘n Jam, a new concert series, held at the Henderson Beach Resort in Destin. Dec. 3 will feature Time for Three (Tf3) and Feb. 11 will showcase the Brubeck Brothers Quartet. This fun new series includes valet, elegant brunch fare with a Bloody Mary & Mimosa bar.

Main Season concert ticket prices vary per event. Tickets range from $15 to $75 per person. Special savings for each concert offered to active-duty military and students with proper ID. Tickets for all Main Season concerts are now on sale. Sinfonia offers the convenience of purchasing and downloading tickets online or by calling the box office at 850-460-8800.

Proceeds from all events benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its music education programs, which include musicians/guest artists in schools, free orchestra concerts, bus transportation for students, the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program, Arts in Medicine with Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Link Up concerts with third through fifth grades in participation with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Institute of Music, the annual Paint the Music Project and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to SinfoniaGulfCoast.org and call 850-460-8800.