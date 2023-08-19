Broadway star Laura Benanti headlines Sinfonia Gulf Coast Cabaret at Seagar's for one night

The Destin Log

Tony Award-winning Broadway, film, and TV star Laura Benanti will headline Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Cabaret at Seagar’s on Sept. 27.

This one-night-only benefit evening of entertainment at Seagar's Prime Steaks & Seafood in Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a four-course dinner curated by executive chef Fleetwood Covington and a live performance starring Laura Benanti.

“Sinfonia’s Cabaret at Seagar’s is back by popular demand. It makes for an incredible evening, and we are honored to present one of Broadway’s brightest in Laura Benanti,” says Sinfonia Music and Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller.

Hailed by The New York Times for her “effortless” vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to “whip up laughs out of thin air,” Benanti first took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in The Sound of Music.

Subsequently, she starred in 10 more Broadway shows (musicals, straight plays, comedies, and dramas) including Into the Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), Gypsy (for which she won a Tony Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key.

Her flourishing television and film career have included widely acclaimed appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as Melania Trump, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! and roles on Hulu’s Life & Beth, Inside Amy Schumer, as well as Gossip Girl, Younger, Nashville, Supergirl, and the highly anticipated second season of The Gilded Age.

In film, Benanti starred in Netflix’s Worth opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan, Here Today opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.

Also, a book author and creator of the HBO Max special Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 based on her viral social media movement: #sunshinesongs, Benanti released a self-titled audio album for Sony Music Masterworks and tours the world performing solo concerts alongside highly celebrated musicians and orchestras.

Ticket prices for Cabaret at Seagar’s: An Evening with Laura Benanti are $295 per person and include valet, a four-course dinner, wine, gratuity, and live performance.

Proceeds benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its music education and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Full table reservations are available, and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain. Purchase tickets online at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or by calling the box office at 850-460-8800.