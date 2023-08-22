Open auditions for The Nutcracker set for Aug. 27

The Destin Log

Studio6twenty5, the popular performing arts school in Destin, announces open community auditions for this year's production of The Nutcracker. The auditions will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the studio6twenty5 location, at 625 Harbor Blvd, upstairs.

The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday show, is renowned for its captivating ballet performances and compelling storyline. The production is set to perform on Dec. 9th and 10th at the Destin Community Center.

Studio6twenty5 seeks performers of all ages, from fresh-faced newcomers to seasoned dancers and actors. The ballet and acting roles are diverse, providing an opportunity for everyone interested in performing arts. Auditionees should wear appropriate dance attire and footwear if auditioning for a dance role, while those auditioning for acting or mime roles should wear comfortable clothing to move in.

"The Nutcracker is a timeless classic that brings joy to audiences every year, all over the world. We are proud to bring this show to Destin for the second year and look forward to seeing the talent our community has to offer at the auditions," said Rachel Prescott, artistic director at studio6twenty5.

Assistant Artistic Director Shaye Smith also expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming auditions. "We believe in the potential of every performer, regardless of their age or experience level. This is a wonderful opportunity for all to showcase their talents and be part of a magical production," Smith said.

Studio6twenty5 is a staple in the Destin community, known for their dedication to fostering a love for the performing arts and classical ballet. The Nutcracker production continues this commitment, offering a platform for aspiring dancers and actors to gain experience and showcase their talents to a wider audience.

The Nutcracker is a ballet that has warmed the hearts of millions with its enchanting story and captivating performances. Studio6twenty5 invites the Destin community to participate in this local rendition of a global favorite.

For more information about the auditions, visit studio6twenty5.com or call the studio at 850-844-6408.