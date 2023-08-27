Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Million Dollar Quartet, Sept. 15 to Oct. 1

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents Million Dollar Quartet Sept. 15 – Oct. 1. This performance explodes on stage with a monumental night of rock ‘n’ roll. Inspired by the most famous jam session in recording history, this smash-hit musical tells the story of legendary music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins as they come together on Dec. 4, 1956, at the famous Sun Studios.

Million Dollar Quartet takes you behind the scenes and puts you in the middle of the action as these four musicians, who became legends, returned to the studio of legendary producer Sam Phillips, the man who invented Rock ’n’ Roll. It is equal parts stage drama and foot-tapping live performance featuring 21 timeless hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Fever,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “See Ya Later, Alligator,” “Fever,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Hound Dog.” This thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio to experience an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations.

"Million Dollar Quartet is the perfect show to start season 11. The music of these four legendary artists transcends generations. Whether you enjoy rock 'n' roll, blues, or country, this show is for you. It's a truly timeless musical for anyone who loves music,” said Nathanal Fisher, co-founder and producing artistic director of ECTC. Million Dollar Quartet will be staged in ECTC’s main space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $30 - $50 depending on the show time/day. There is an additional processing fee for ticket purchases. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org. You can now choose your seats when you purchase your tickets.