Sinfonia Gulf Coast welcoms two new professional staff members

Sinfonia Gulf Coast enters its 2023-2024 season by expanding its team with the addition of two new professional staff members.

Daniel Milana has been named to the role of Director of Development. He will be responsible for maintaining and developing the organization’s corporate and private donors in addition to managing all aspects of the regional and national grant and foundation research, writing, management, and implementation. He will serve Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation in the same role.

Milana comes to Sinfonia Gulf Coast from the Atlanta Film Society where he was the Business Development Manager and led that company to increased growth in each of his years of tenure. A seasoned professional, Milana has fundraised for major film festivals and partnered with brands such as Capital One, Home Depot, Starbucks, and media outlets including NPR and NBC. He holds a Film Production degree from Atlanta's Art Institutes and fundraising certification from the Georgia Center of Nonprofits, among others. A Yankees and Falcons devotee from Long Island, Milani speaks Portuguese and Spanish enabling him to foster cultural connections. He recently relocated from Atlanta to Santa Rosa Beach, where he lives with his wife and two children.

Miranda Rojas joins the Sinfonia Gulf Coast team as an Education & Outreach Assistant. Rojas is familiar with Sinfonia’s education programs, having been a member of the Carriola Quartet, Sinfonia’s String Quartet in Residence. In her new role, she will provide support to Music Director Margaret Gordon for the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra and After-School Orchestra programs. She will also offer music lessons through her private studio.

Rojas holds a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from Belmont University and a Master of Music in Violin Performance from Florida State University. Her training in the Suzuki method is complemented by her interest in cross-cultural teaching approaches and a diverse range of musical styles.

Rojas frequently performs on both the violin and viola in the local region. She has performed with Sinfonia Gulf Coast, Panama City Symphony Orchestra, and Albany Symphony Orchestra. She also serves as the Music Director for HERo, an organization based in Tallahassee, dedicated to promoting women in music and showcasing compositions by women composers.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two talented, high-caliber professionals to our team,” said Demetrius Fuller music & artistic director for Sinfonia Gulf Coast (and CEO for Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation). “With their deep expertise, our organization will enjoy the results for years to come.”