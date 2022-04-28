Ruby Slipper bringing Southern brunch favorites to Destin; grand opening next week

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — The first Ruby Slipper location in Destin will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony celebrating offering offer craveable, creative flavor for everyday brunch.

The first 50 guests to dine in will receive free coffee for the remainder of the year in addition to other free swag.

The event is 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 at the restaurant, 34902 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin.

The ribbon cutting will include speeches from local community leaders; a check presentation to the Food For Thought organization from funds raised during the restaurant’s preview events and other festivities; and samples from French Truck Coffee.

The restaurant will remain open for business during the ceremony and encourages all diners to enjoy the festivities.

“Brunch is so much more than a meal. It’s a culture, a lifestyle. Something just happens at a brunch table and we’re excited to bring our point of view and experience to beautiful Destin, Florida and make it accessible every day of the week,” said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group.

Ruby Slipper will offer a vibrant and inviting atmosphere for locals and visitors alike. Brunch will be front and center, every day.

The menu offers inspired and playful twists on traditional Southern brunch favorites, including Eggs Benedict, Beignets, Bananas Foster Pain Perdu and White Chocolate Bread Pudding Pancakes, as well as eye-opening cocktails.

Ruby Slipper in Destin is part of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group’s larger expansion across the Southeast region, which includes locations in Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.