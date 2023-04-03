Destin restaurant named one of the Top 100 in Florida by Yelp

After one look around at the full restaurant and smiling faces, it’s no wonder that Crackings. of Destin made Yelp’s list of the Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023.

Crackings., located in the heart of Destin at Ninety Eight Palms, came in at No. 27.

“I didn’t realize just how big this was. I knew it was a big thing, but I didn’t realize how many people pay attention to it,” said Preston Green, who is just one of the Green family members who can be found in the restaurant any given day.

Crackings. is family owned by Tommy and Marcia Green of Destin. Their son Preston manages the business.

However, Marcia is quick to say, “I don’t like to call him a manager, because he’s so much more than that.”

“We’re still reeling from it … we had no idea,” Marcia said of the rating.

“Certainly, we look at our reviews, but it’s not something we do every day. This blew our minds,” she said.

Yelp noted that it ranked the restaurants “using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

The number 27 is significant to the family owned business.

“On March 27 we hit our five-year anniversary of rebranding,” Marcia said. “It’s our five-year birthday for Crackings. but 25 years in the business.”

“We’ve won Best in Destin ever since we’ve turned to Crackings.,” Tommy said.

“But you cannot talk about the success of the business without talking about God … because Tommy and I had no experience coming into the business,” Marcia said.

Tommy, a charter boat captains for years, heard God say they needed to come into the restaurant business.

“We were obedient and he equips the ones he calls,” Marcia said.

Making the menu

Crackings. came up with its own menu.

Preston had graduated in hospitality, but readily admitted he was no chef. However, he had a desire to learn how to pair flavors.

In an effort to help, Marcia went to Barnes and Noble and searched out a book on how to pair flavors. The person at the bookstore said they only had one, “The Flavor Bible.”

“I said, ‘Well, I like that name.’ I bought the book for Preston and he inhaled it,” Marcia said.

“He did our whole menu from that … our sauces and everything came from what he learned to pair in that book,” she said.

Crowd pleasers

Although the menu includes everything for breakfast, lunch and brunch, there are a few items that especially have people talking and coming back.

“Our No. 1 dish according to Yelp is the smoked lobster gouda grits,” Preston said.

“That’s our own gouda grits recipe,” he said.

It’s a creamy gouda cheese grits topped with lobster sauteed in coastal butter.

Preston says they use three base ingredients, “butter, garlic and champagne … we simmer the lobster in that, then we garnish it with the cherry tomatoes and green onions.”

However, the “bread and butter” or the “staple of the restaurant” is the “Crawfish Eggs-Toufee.”

Preston said this is a benedict that includes three fried green tomatoes, three pieces of bacon, poached eggs, Creole Hollandaise and crawfish simmered in Coastal Butter and green onions.

“We’ve used the same back for the past 25 years. It’s like our signature,” Marcia said.

It is a corncob smoked bacon and all of their bacon is baked, not fried, Preston said.

Name calling

So, how did they come up with the name Crackings.?

First, they put out a call to the whole family for a name.

“But we said if one single person objected it was out … it had to be unanimous,” Marcia said.

Marcia tells the story of how God woke her up one night with the name, logo, and even the font as to what it should be.

She got up the next morning and sketched it out and ran it by Preston and then the rest of the family.

“Everybody that saw it … said that’s it,” Marcia said.

“It’s Crackings. … we’re cracking eggs all day long. It was straight from God,” she said.

Preston added the period at the end to make it a statement.

“You are here at Crackings.,” he said.

Coming back for more

What keeps customers coming back?

“We’re not after it for the glory, or the medals or the trophies. We do what we do and try to do it right. I don’t know any other way and that’s how you succeed,” Marcia said.

Tommy said he realized early on that there are three things to be successful in the restaurant business.

“You’ve got to have a clean place. You have to have good service. And you have to have good food. It doesn’t have to be great food, but it’s got to be consistently good all the time,” he said.

And to help keep things consistent, they have to serve people in a timely fashion with good customer service.

“There’s traffic going by on this road (Hwy 98), they can see it. They want to eat and go,” Tommy said.

And Crackings. gets plenty of repeat customers.

“We have people who eat here every day,” Marcia said.

Crackings. is open Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Not only are the customers loyal, but so is the staff.

“People come in and think we’re all family because we all get along so well,” Marcia said.

They have people who have been with them for 10 and even 25 years.

“But we can’t talk about the success of the restaurant without mentioning him (God). It’s always hard work and we honor God,” she said.

“It’s been a blessing … it's been a road but it doesn’t matter what the road is – the same water that softens the potato, hardens the egg,” Preston said.

It’s been good. It’s not about what you are, but the circumstances you choose to make out of it,” he said.

The Greens' son Clayton and his wife, Kristy, have a Crackings. in Walton County at Grayton Beach.