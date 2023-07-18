Big Bad Breakfast opens second restaurant on the Emerald Coast

Big Bad Breakfast has a lot of items on the menu, from omelettes to burgers, but the one thing they are most proud of is – it's all made from scratch.

“One thing we do pride ourselves on is we are a 100 percent scratch kitchen. We are not pouring anything out of a box,” said Joshua Smith, managing partner with BBB.

Big Bad Breakfast just opened its 16th restaurant in Miramar Beach at Silver Sands Premium Outlets on July 11.

“We were wanting to expand the brand down here on the coast,” Smith said, noting they already have a BBB in Inlet Beach, about 23 miles to the east of their newest place.

“This spot was prime time, and we couldn’t resist. And we are ready for the challenge,” Smith said.

BBB shares the building with Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, which is located at the back of the building.

Big Bad Breakfast has been around since 2008 and just celebrated its 15th anniversary.

More about Big Bad Breakfast:This is the chain’s second Florida location

The original BBB got its start in Oxford, Mississippi. Since then, it has branched out to South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida.

"But we are in the newest Big Bad Breakfast in the world,” Smith said Friday morning.

On the menu

"Of course, we want to bring another option for breakfast, but we want to be that place where everybody can come, no matter what time,” Smith said.

People can come in at 7 a.m. and get a burger or an omelette or they can come in at 2:30 p.m. and get an omelette or a burger.

BBB is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

"Our specialty is breakfast,” Smith said.

BBB has a Big Bad Breakfast Plate that comes with a couple of sides, scrambled eggs or whatever eggs of your choice, Smith said.

Another popular item on the menu is the Redneck Benny. This is an open-faced biscuit with sliced ham, ham powder and two poached eggs on top. It comes with a choice of sausage gravy or Hollandaise.

More about town:Destin High is moving forward, search for executive director is on going

The Jack Benny is more on the vegetarian side, with spinach, but has country ham on the bottom and sits on a hash cake.

But the one thing all dishes have in common is they are 100 percent from scratch.

“If you want ranch dressing, we’re making it. If you want hot sauce, we’re making our hot sauces.

“All our jams and jellies are made in house,” Smith said.

“Love goes into every meal we make … and everything is fresh,” he said.

The cooks at BBB start their day at 5 a.m.

“We make fresh sausage gravy, we make fresh tomato gravy and red-eye gravy,” Smith said.

The biscuits are made fresh every day.

Other items on the menu include chicken and waffles, topped off with local honey; omelettes; pancakes; and lean plates such as avocado toast and steel cut oatmeal.

And the orange juice is freshly squeezed.

"We don’t pour it out of jug,” Smith said.

Depending on the volume of customers he said they can run through 10 to 18 cases of oranges in a week.

“You want to get a mimosa that will knock your socks off, come get on with the fresh OJ,” he said.

“We also make our own Bloody Mary mix,” he said.

Repeat offender

The dish that customers come back for time after time is the Cathead Chicken Biscuit.

“It comes with our signature sausage gravy on one of our freshly made biscuits with chicken tenders on it and cheddar cheese on top of that. It’s just one of our staples that we have on our menu … and they come in and get it every time,” Smith said.

For Lauren Green of Biloxi, Mississippi, the biscuit and gravy is always a must.

More:Footprints Gifts celebrates 40 years of being the 'Best Little Shop on the Beach'

“I like the sausage gravy,” Green said.

Green, who has been to a BBB in Mississippi, said they saw the sign and had to give the one at Silver Sands a try.

“The food is always good,” said Green who was not disappointed Friday morning.

Skillets and specialties

BBB has three skillet dishes.

Top of the list is the Big Bad Skillet, which is three scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, potatoes and cheddar cheese.

The Yard Work is two eggs scrambled, avacodo, spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, potatoes, herbs and topped with Swiss cheese.

Low Country is also a skillet dish two two scrambled eggs, shrimp, andouille, cheddar cheese, onions, pepper, tomatoes and potatoes.

Friday morning Edward Herebia of Houston had the Big Bad Skillet.

“I don’t like it, I love it,” Herebia said. “It’s great.”

Herebia was there with Raul Lua, who was enjoying the Yard Work.

“It was amazing,” Lua said.

The guys had heard about the restaurant and searched it out online.

Listed on their specialties are such dishes as Hangtown which is two scrambled eggs with bacon, onion, tomato, potatoes, mayonnaise and topped with fried Gulf oysters and sliced jalapenos.

Another specialty item is the Huevos Rancheros Grit Bowl. It is made with McEwen and Sons grits, chicken and pork sausage, saucy black beans, crispy tortillas, cilantro, pico, two eggs, avocado and lime.

For lunch

Although the sandwiches, wraps and burgers are listed under the lunch items, they can be ordered anytime.

Some of the items include a smash burger, turkey club wrap and a BLT to name a few.

BBB also has salads on the menu from BBB Cobb to a Caesar salad. And again, all the dressings are made from scratch.