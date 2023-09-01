Bistrology offers a fusion of European, Columbian and American food in Miramar Beach

From coffee made from select beans to a big stack of fruitful Nutella pancakes, Bistrology is already a big hit in Miramar Beach.

Bistrology, located at 10004 U.S. 98 across from Camp Gulf, opened its doors on the Fourth of July and has been busy ever since.

“It’s been nonstop since we opened … we haven’t been a day with slow,” Stephanie Torres said.

Stephanie’s husband, Jonatan, who hails from Spain, along with Henry Guerrero of Columbia, are partners in the restaurant and bring their own “flavors” to the eatery.

Bistrology is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. serving up breakfast, lunch, brunch and specialty coffee drinks.

The original plan was to open for dinner as well. But for now, they are concentrating on the morning crowd.

“We want to focus on doing everything perfect for the morning,” Stephanie said.

“It has to be perfect,” Jonatan reiterated.

“We try to do something different in the area, so we try to impact every single detail,” he said, from the servers, music, flavors and even how the plate looks.

The bistro can seat 60 to 70 people inside and also has an outdoor area for another 50 patrons.

“We can’t wait for the fall,” Stephanie said, noting they are looking to put in heaters for the outdoor area.

What's in a name?

Jonatan explained a bit about the name in his broken English.

“The name bistro … is reference to a small restaurant operated by the owners,” he said.

“And ology … is the science of the bistro,” he said.

Jonatan and Guerrero have tried to fuse their cultures with the American.

For example, they have pancakes and waffles on the menu.

Jonatan said they add flavors from Europe and from Latin America.

“So, every dish is not 100% American or a 100% from Spain or Columbia … every dish has like three cultures. In everything,” he said.

“We make a really great fusion with American food,” Guerrero said. “The people really love the concept.

“And everything is made at the moment ... everything is fresh,” he said.

Made with love

Jonatan said they arrive every day at 4 a.m., “so we can make everything fresh … that’s the goal."

When they make chicken and waffles, “it’s not just chicken and waffles. We make from scratch the waffles and the sauce we put on top is homemade,” Stephanie said.

“Everything is homemade,” Jonatan reiterated.

Nothing comes premade in a box or ready to serve.

“Every day, everything is fresh,” Jonatan said.

“We don’t try to push one dish,” Stephanie said.

“Every single dish is homemade … so we have a lot of love in every dish,” Jonatan said.

And the portions are big at Bistrology.

“He loves to eat," Stephanie said. "When he goes to a restaurant he hates when they have a big plate and a small portion."

“So, when we were working on our dishes. This is a place where people will come to have a big plate, but also a big meal,” she said.

On the menu

Bistrology's menu is extensive.

It offers pancakes, waffles, stuffed croissants, stuffed avocado, sandwiches, ciabatta toast, French toast, benedict eggs, scrambled eggs, omelets, desserts, burgers, coffee and specialty drinks.

“We add new flavors,” Jonatan said.

One of the pancakes listed on the menu is a Fruitful Nutella which is a five-pancake tower in between Nutella, seasonal fresh fruits, coated with a creamy homemade glaze on one side, the other side with dripping Nutella and crowned with seasonal fresh fruits.

As for sandwiches, one of the offerings is a “triple meat.” This is Ciabatta bread with grilled sliced skirt steak, smoked turkey, ham, mozzarella, onion, dijon mustard, pesto mayo, crowned with sunny side up eggs.

Art made coffee

Jonatan says even the coffee is made with love.

“It is premium quality. Every single bean is hand roasted here in Destin” and delivered every three days, Jonatan said.

Right now, their main coffee is from Columbia. However, they also have coffee from Guatemala and Costa Rica.

“We want the coffee to be the main in everything we’re making,” barista Gabriel Bonilla said.

“There is an emphasis on high quality coffee in everything we’re making … selective beans,” Bonilla said.

He explained that you can order a Cappuccino or a latte without sugar and “you are going to taste the sweetness … just from the selection of the bean,” Bonilla said.

Bistrology has a wide variety of coffee offerings.

One of many specialty coffee drinks is Nutella. This is a single espresso, milk, Nutella on the cup with Oreo cookies on it, whipped cream with chocolate powder and Oreo crumbles plus a Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

Another is the “white chocolate” which is a single espresso with melted white chocolate inside the glass, decorated with white chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream, and cocoa powder.

They also offer Japanese syphon coffee, where the customer can experience the “real flavor of the coffee,” Bonilla said.

Personal touch

“We put our love and effort into this place,” Stephanie said, from the mirrors on the walls to the decorations.

“Everything has a personal touch,” she said.

Jonatan designed everything from the logo to decorations and the menu.

Although this is his first restaurant, his family ran one in Europe.

The Torreses moved here from Miami after passing through six years ago while evacuating from a hurricane.

“Ever since, we thought this place was so beautiful, calm. The beaches are amazing … the people. It has a good potential for opening a business,” she said.