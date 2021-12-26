Tickets on sale for South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival in April

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Tickets are on sale now for South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival taking place April 21 – April 24, 2022, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin (not to be confused with the Sandestin resort or Sandestin wine festival). With more than 600 quality wines to taste over four days, this annual award-winning charity event delivers a wine experience unparalleled among Northwest Florida wine festivals.

In addition to the vast selection of wines from around the world, the festival is known for hosting nationally and internationally well-known wine celebrities and 2022 is no exception. Past wine, food celebrities include Don Hartford, Peter Mondavi, Jr., Chuck Wagner, Marc Perrin, Jean Charles Boissett and Chef Emeril Lagasse.

The 2022 festival will not only feature world-class wines, but craft spirits will also be showcased throughout the weekend.

“The 2022 festival is all about the experience. You can’t go anywhere in the world and get this experience and proximity to wine and spirits royalty," said Chan Cox, festival founder and owner of Wine World. "Craft spirits have exploded in popularity, and we will present the best of the best and even show attendees how to make great craft cocktails during the festival.”

The Savor South Walton Culinary Village will feature wine and food pairings, Chateau Minuty Rosé will have a St. Tropez lifestyle tent and popular tasting seminars will be featured. Nosh Pavilions are located throughout the festival ground and the Nashville Songwriters showcase will perform live on the main stage. Festival tickets are all-inclusive and everything is included in the one ticket price for that day.

The festival kicks off Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. with Winemakers & Shakers, held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place Friday, 4 - 6 p.m., followed by the Friday night Craft Beer & Spirits Jam, 6 - 9 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday and Sunday, 1 – 4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can only be attended by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well.

Tickets can be purchased at www.SoWalWine.com.

The South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival is truly a celebration of wine, food and music that everyone can feel good about, according to organizers. This event is a major fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Presented by Grand Boulevard at Sandestin and Visit South Walton, the festival offers the ideal backdrop for wine, charity and fun along the South Walton beaches, named among the best beaches in the country.