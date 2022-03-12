Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation plans wine dinner fundraiser at Destin pool

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — The Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation (ECFF) recently announced its upcoming fundraising event, Sip and Splash: An Aquatic Affair, presented by Tim Smith Acura.

A first of its kind, the fundraiser will be Saturday, May 14 at the Aquatic Center at 4345 Commons Drive W. in Destin.

The community is invited to the Destin pool, which will be transformed into an elegant event space, to enjoy a sunset cocktail hour followed by an upscale wine dinner under the stars.

Attendees will indulge in a five-course seated dinner featuring five of the Emerald Coast’s most iconic restaurants. Each restaurant will create a dish for its course — including hand-rolled sushi by Destin’s own Yoshi from Harbor Docks, dessert by Bitterroot, and additional courses by Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer, Camille’s at Crystal Beach, Café Rico and Dewey Destin’s Seafood. Dishes will be both Gulf and farm-to-table, showcasing the various cuisines of each restaurant, and will be paired with unlimited craft cocktails, craft beers, and wine.

Guests will enjoy:

live music by the Emerald Coast’s own Reed Waddle throughout the evening.

a photo booth sponsored by Dr. Bawa & Associates.

a cigar bar sponsored by Studio 6 Twenty5.

live painting sponsored by Saltmarsh CPA.

There will also be an extensive silent auction featuring fine art, jewelry, gift cards and other sought-after items, including a week-long vacation to Colorado. ECFF will also raffle off the centerpieces from the evening, each created by local swim teams from Okaloosa County.

All proceeds raised from the auction, raffle, ticket sales and sponsorships will go directly to ECFF to help it operate the various facilities, upgrade equipment and offer numerous aquatic programs.

The Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation is a public charity formed to develop physical fitness and water safety among the youth and adults of Okaloosa County. ECFF provides facilities and programs to the Destin, Crestview and Fort Walton Beach communities that deliver opportunities for instruction, training and competitive excellence, primarily in the sports of swimming, running, and cycling.

ECFF manages the Destin Aquatic Center, the Bernie R. Lefebvre Aquatic Center in Fort Walton Beach, and the ROC Pool in Crestview.

Sponsors

ECFF would like to thank the local community businesses who are sponsoring the inaugural event, including 654 Limo, As You Like It Salon and Spa, Brotula's Seafood House and Steamer, Cardinal Financial, Coldwell Banker and the Jen Purdy Group, Cory Fosdyck and Merrill Lynch and Eglin Federal Credit Union.

Also, FWB Alumni Swimmers, Greenday Cleaners, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, The Harris Family, HomeFi Digital Mortgage, La Dolce Vita, Powell & Swanick Attorneys at Law, Sea Dragon Swim Shop, The Ships Chandler, Simple HR, Studio 6Twenty5, and Taylor Allen Properties.

Tickets

Tickets and tables are on sale through 850Tix.com for $125 per individual or $1,000 for a table of 10. Only a few sponsorship opportunities remain. However ECFF is collecting silent auction items from businesses and individuals wanting to support the event.

To learn more about the evening, visit https://ecfitnessfoundation.org. Those interested in sponsoring or donating an auction item may email taylor@proffittpr.com.