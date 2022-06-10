BBQ, fireworks and magic show: Destin Commons announces 11th annual Smoke on the Coast

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Smoke on the Coast is back at Destin Commons. The 11th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival benefits Coins for a Cause, through which people can donate parking meter funds for a prime retail parking space. The donations are given to local nonprofits.

The Smoke on the Coast Festival kicks off 5 p.m. July 3, with activities through the day.

Magic and more

This year’s event is magically presented by PRESTO! at The Magic Parlor, a pop-up magic show featuring five internationally-renowned acts that have graced the stages of Broadway, London’s West End, America’s Got Talent, and more. The show is continues through Aug. 28 in Destin.

The festive evening kicks off with live music from The Duchess Band. As attendees arrive, they will be greeted with the sweet and smoky aroma of BBQ dishes being prepared by local restaurants and BBQ groups. BBQ aficionados will enjoy $1 samples and soon after, vote for the People’s Choice winners.

Non-profit organizations and local charities are at the heart of this event. Each non-profit organization teams up with a local restaurant or group to compete for over $80,000 in cash prizes and the title of “Best BBQ.” As event-goers enjoy all of the delicious eats the evening offers, they will also be able to learn more about the non-profit organizations and their individual missions.

BBQ teams

The participating barbecue teams and their partnering charities are:

Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida, partnered with Pallet Bar and Grill.

Dog-Harmony, partnered with Café Rico.

Destin Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast, partnered with Smoke ‘N Whiskey BBQ.

Habitat for Humanity, partnered with Habitat ReStore.

Children in Crisis, Inc. Florida, partnered with B&C Fire Safety.

Gulf Coast Council Boy Scouts of America, partnered with Smok’n Scouts BBQ Crew.

Air Force Enlisted Village, partnered with Knife’s Edge.

Rotary Club of Destin.

Emerald Coast Science Center, partnered with Bow Tie BBQ and Catering.

United for a Good Cause Inc., partnered with Conexion Media Group.

Niceville Valparaiso Rotary Club.

Northwest Florida State College Culinary Management Program.

The Implant Truth Survivors Non-Profit, partnered with A Cup of Cajun.

Healing Hoof Steps, partnered with Market 21.

At 7:30 p.m., Tobacco Road Band takes the stage while guests continue to enjoy the free face painting and photo booth until the best fireworks on the coast light up the sky beginning at 9:15 p.m. “The Independence Day Firework Extravaganza” will end the night of good eats and family fun.

For with event details, visit www.DestinCommons.com and follow Destin Commons on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more about PRESTO! at The Magic Parlor, visit prestodestin.com or call the PRESTO! box office at 850-688-1201.