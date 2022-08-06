Stinky's Bait Shack songwriter series set to benefit Point Washington medical clinic

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Songwriters David Bourné, Kree Harrison and Jason Martin will headline Tim Jackson’s Songwriters Performance Series Live at Stinky's Bait Shack.

McNeese Title and Ocean Reef Resorts will present the event, which will raise funds and awareness for the Point Washington Medical Clinic (PWMC).

Hours are 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the shack, 5994 County Road 30A, Santa Rosa Beach.

General admission early bird tickets are on sale now for $75. Visit thepwmc.org to purchase. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Included in the ticket price is a wine tasting and heavy hors d'oeuvres generously provided by Stinky’s Fish Camp. A cash bar will also be available. Following the tasting, event goers will settle in for an intimate listening room concert experience with this incredibly talented group of singer songwriters.

Funds raised from the event will be used towards the clinic’s standalone facility currently under construction. The new 4,750-square-foot building includes space for six examination rooms, a conference area, teaching kitchen, meeting room, dental suite, dispensary, and inviting lobby with an educational library. It will be located at 1290 N. County Highway 395, Santa Rosa Beach.

New services and programming planned at PWMC will include preventative education, primary care, dental care and more. This will transform the clinic into a "one-stop shop" for comprehensive patient care, continuing our mission of providing quality primary care, while expanding to include specialty services, dentistry and wellness education. For more information about the clinic’s building campaign, visit thepwmc.org.