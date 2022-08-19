Enchanted Evening: Emerald Coast Theatre Company plans celebration for 10-year anniversary

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Emerald Coast Theatre Company will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a special event titled, “An Enchanted Evening: Celebrating a Decade of Dreams," presented by Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

The nonprofit theater company was founded by Nathanael and Anna Fisher in 2012 to inspire, educate and entertain the Emerald Coast. They invite the community to their space in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin at 560 Grand Blvd., Suite 200, for an elegant evening honoring and celebrating their impact, service and dedication over the past 10 years serving the Emerald Coast.

The event is 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach.

Individual tickets cost $150 per person, with tables for 10 available for $1,000. Purchase tickets at emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Cocktail attire is required.

ECTC production:Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Broadway smash hit 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

Blue Marlin Classic:A Work of Art hauls in big blue in 20th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

Cocktail hour, dinner planned

Guests will be greeted with a glass of champagne by Vin’tij Food and Wine as they transcend into an enchanted, secret-garden cocktail hour featuring passed hors d’oeuvres from Tommy Bahama, a photo booth and whimsical string music courtesy of Spotlight Sponsor, The Seaside Style.

Patrons will be whisked away to a seated multi-course, plated dinner showcasing local cuisine by Bitterroot, Black Bear Bread Company, Emeril’s Coastal and Ovide. Throughout the evening, guests will delight in craft cocktails, spirits and local brews poured by Better Together Beverage, including Campesino Rum, Distillery 98, Good Clean Wine, Grayton Beer Company and Idyll Hounds Brewing Company, courtesy of Step One Automotive Group.

Attendees will have the opportunity to peruse and bid on a plethora of silent auction items featuring jewelry, gift baskets, hotel stays and much more. The evening will conclude with a sweet treat by Kilwins Ice Cream and Fudge, courtesy of the Hahn Family, and a special celebration performance on the main stage, sponsored by Bedsole Wealth Management Group at Raymond James.

"We are so excited to celebrate our 10th season with everyone in the community who has supported us and inspired us along the way,” said Nathanael Fisher.

All funds raised through ticket sales, donations and silent auction purchases will go directly to ECTC and its continued mission to enrich and entertain the Emerald Coast community through professional and educational theater.

When creating ECTC, the Fishers wanted a place to inspire, educate and empower the community and artists of all ages. Their goal is to achieve the highest level of cultural excellence through collaboration, productions and educational programs that promote lifelong learning and provide excellent, professional theatre in the Emerald Coast Community.

This event commemorates their impact on the community and their decade of service, while simultaneously looking ahead to the future and their continued efforts to support, promote and establish the Emerald Coast as a leader and proponent of the cultural arts.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company would like to thank the local businesses and individuals for sponsoring the anniversary event, including Emerald Coast Magazine, Chi-Mar Construction, Keich Law Firm P.A., Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, Savoie Architects and TPK Staffing Solutions.

A limited number of tables of 10 are now on sale for $1,000 and can be purchased at emeraldcoasttheatre.org. Additionally, there are various sponsorship opportunities available for local businesses looking to get involved in the anniversary event. ECTC is also accepting silent auction donations as well. Email jessica@proffittpr.com to learn more.