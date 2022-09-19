Food Truck Fest returns Oct. 2 for 2nd year at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.

The Food Truck Fest is set for Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and children 12 and younger are free. The cultural arts village is just off Commons Drive in Destin behind Destin High School.

Last year, the event was held in June, drawing more than 3,000 folks throughout the day.

“We moved it to October because it’s cooler and the weather is great in October,” said Christie Sachse of Apex Shows and Events, which is putting the event on.

Sachse said the festival will have about 22 food trucks along with craft vendors and a bounce house for the kids.

“We will also be serving adult beverages at the alcohol tent, so no coolers allowed,” Sachse said.

While people meander around and try their favorite foods from the trucks, there will be live music throughout the day.

Tim Roberts Bearded Music will play from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and then Autumn Poultry will take the stage from 3 to 7 p.m. Tim Roberts covers everything from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Prince and even some country favorites, according to his website.

Autumn Poultry is a local band featuring Jesse Flores Sr. and Rick Esguerra on guitar and vocals.

“Bring a chair and spend the day enjoying the music,” Sachse said.

Food trucks in the lineup include:

My Ohana, Pan Asian

Thai Taste, Thai

Who cut the Grilled Cheesecake, gourmet grilled cheese and homemade cheesecake

Texas B Barbecue

Maria’s Taco Plus

J’s Shack

Melt, gourmet sandwiches and mac & cheese

The Juice Box, boba slushies/shakes

Curry in a Hurry, Indian

Café Rico, Latin/Cuban food

Dippin Dots, ice cream

Waffle Boutique, bubble/stick waffles, coffee drinks

Rise and Swine, breakfast/brunch food

Catering Queens, steak, chicken, eggrolls, funnel cakes

The Spice is Right, sliders

Say it Hotdogs and more, hotdogs and nachos

Rolling Embers Pizza

Frutas Locas, Mexican snacks

Jumping Lomo Peruvian Food

A Real Taste of Philly, cheesesteaks

Tent vendors include:

Just Beachy Designs

Scentsy

Paparazzi

Head and Heart

Classy and Sassy Eight50 Bakes

Reel Em in Fresh Seafood and Gourmet

Board Behavior

Gina’s Country Crafts

Nikki Sparks face painting

A Gift to Africa

Girls Scouts of Gateway Council

Hancock Whitney Bank

Got Baked

Netta’s World Bakery

FOC Artisan Inc.

Diva Cactus

Parking is free for the event.