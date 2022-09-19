Food Truck Fest returns Oct. 2 for 2nd year at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village
From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
The Food Truck Fest is set for Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and children 12 and younger are free. The cultural arts village is just off Commons Drive in Destin behind Destin High School.
Last year, the event was held in June, drawing more than 3,000 folks throughout the day.
“We moved it to October because it’s cooler and the weather is great in October,” said Christie Sachse of Apex Shows and Events, which is putting the event on.
Sachse said the festival will have about 22 food trucks along with craft vendors and a bounce house for the kids.
“We will also be serving adult beverages at the alcohol tent, so no coolers allowed,” Sachse said.
While people meander around and try their favorite foods from the trucks, there will be live music throughout the day.
Tim Roberts Bearded Music will play from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and then Autumn Poultry will take the stage from 3 to 7 p.m. Tim Roberts covers everything from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Prince and even some country favorites, according to his website.
Autumn Poultry is a local band featuring Jesse Flores Sr. and Rick Esguerra on guitar and vocals.
“Bring a chair and spend the day enjoying the music,” Sachse said.
Food trucks in the lineup include:
- My Ohana, Pan Asian
- Thai Taste, Thai
- Who cut the Grilled Cheesecake, gourmet grilled cheese and homemade cheesecake
- Texas B Barbecue
- Maria’s Taco Plus
- J’s Shack
- Melt, gourmet sandwiches and mac & cheese
- The Juice Box, boba slushies/shakes
- Curry in a Hurry, Indian
- Café Rico, Latin/Cuban food
- Dippin Dots, ice cream
- Waffle Boutique, bubble/stick waffles, coffee drinks
- Rise and Swine, breakfast/brunch food
- Catering Queens, steak, chicken, eggrolls, funnel cakes
- The Spice is Right, sliders
- Say it Hotdogs and more, hotdogs and nachos
- Rolling Embers Pizza
- Frutas Locas, Mexican snacks
- Jumping Lomo Peruvian Food
- A Real Taste of Philly, cheesesteaks
Tent vendors include:
- Just Beachy Designs
- Scentsy
- Paparazzi
- Head and Heart
- Classy and Sassy Eight50 Bakes
- Reel Em in Fresh Seafood and Gourmet
- Board Behavior
- Gina’s Country Crafts
- Nikki Sparks face painting
- A Gift to Africa
- Girls Scouts of Gateway Council
- Hancock Whitney Bank
- Got Baked
- Netta’s World Bakery
- FOC Artisan Inc.
- Diva Cactus
Parking is free for the event.